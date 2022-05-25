Three York Township pitchers combine to shut out Windsor in Susquehanna League action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Three York Township pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in a 6-0 win at Windsor on Wednesday evening in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Ashton Raines went the first five innings to get the win, striking out two and walking two.

Roger Shultz and Zach Ness each added a hitless inning of relief.

The visitors plated four runs in the top of the first to take an early lead.

Offensively for Township, Tyler Page homered and doubled with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Micah Striebig went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

For the Cardinals, Zach Gettys threw two innings of no-hit shutout relief, striking out six and allowing no walks.

Both teams are now 4-2.

