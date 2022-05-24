Windsor continues strong Susquehanna League start; other Tuesday adult baseball action

STEVE HEISER

Thanks to a strong pitching effort from Sean Gladfelter, the Windsor Cardinals continued their strong start to the 2022 Susquehanna League baseball season.

At York Township on Tuesday, Gladfelter led the Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over the home team by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing two singles to pick up the win.

Tyler Stabley got the final two outs to pick up the save, escaping from a bases-loaded situation.

The Cardinals improved to 4-1. Township fell to 3-2.

Offensively for Windsor, Sean Wilson went 1 for 2, while Zach Gettys doubled.

For Township, James Striebig started the game on the mound and threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking three and allowing three hits and one run, but took the loss.

Brenden Petersen pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief for Township.

Township finished with just two hits.

Windsor scored the game’s only run in the fifth inning on a passed ball.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

East Prospect 9, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus, Austin Denlinger led the Pistons to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a triple, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also for EP, Caleb Sturtevant went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, Ryky Smith doubled with two runs scored, Mark Schauren went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored and Garrett Schwartzbeck homered. Pistons pitcher Tyler Butcher started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Jacobus, Brenden Delridge went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs, while Christopher Keefer went 1 for 1 with one run scored and three walks.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 2, Pleasureville 0: At Mount Wolf, Joe Harris led the Wolves to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Also for Mount Wolf, Andy Srebroski went 2 for 3, including a double; Grant Hoover and Nick Sprenkle each went 1 for 2; and Mark Burnside doubled and scored one run. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3, including a double, while Ty Pridgen and Trae Schanberger each went 1 for 2.

Manchester 10, Jefferson 2: At Jefferson, Jonathan LaBarbera led the Indians to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Manchester, Adam Kipp went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Will Kitts went 1 for 2 with one run scored; Joe Capobianco homered; and Robbie Elzinga started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out two, walking three and allowing four hits to pick up the win. For Jefferson, Andrew Kramer homered and collected two RBIs, while Derek Sheckard doubled.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.