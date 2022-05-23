Susquehannock pitchers continue to excel in 5-A win; other District 3 baseball from Monday

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehannock High School baseball team has thrived behind its stellar pitching all season long.

In recent weeks, however, the Warriors’ hurlers have taken their performance to an even higher level.

Susquehannock captured its District 3 Class 5-A playoff opener on Monday over visiting Northern York, 1-0.

Three Susquehannock pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout.

It marked the fourth shutout in the past five games for the York-Adams champion Warriors, who have surrendered just three overall runs during that span.

Overall, Susquehannock has nine shutouts over 23 games this season and has given up an average of just 2.7 runs per game.

On Monday, Joe Smith started for Susquehannock and threw five innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Josh Preston and Brayden Heaps threw the final two innings, while combining to strike out three, walk one and allow one hit. Heaps got the save with 1 1/3 shutout innings to finish up the victory.

Ben Koller scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first.

For the Polar Bears, Oskar Dees threw a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing three hits, but took the tough-luck loss.

The sixth-seeded Warriors improved to 19-4 overall.

No. 11 seed Northern York finished at 13-8.

Susquehannock will next face Lampeter-Strasburg (13-8) in the district 5-A quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday back on the Warriors’ home field. No. 14 seed L-S upset No. 3 seed Mechanicsburg on Monday, 3-2. Mechanicsburg finished 16-4.

OTHER BASEBALL

Red Lion 2, Penn Manor 1: At Red Lion, Jaden Taylor's RBI bunt single with one out in the bottom of the seventh scored Reid Anderson, who tripled a batter earlier, in the District 3 Class 6-A victory for the Lions. For the game, Taylor went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Red Lion, Connor Lawrence went 2 for 3, including a triple, while also starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out eight, walking one and allowing no earned runs in a no-decision. Jason Krieger threw the final inning on the mound, striking out the side, walking none and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Both teams plated their first runs in the sixth inning. No. 6 seed Red Lion (17-4) moves on the district 6-A quarterfinals on Thursday and will travel to No. 3 seed Cumberland Valley (14-5), with a first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. Cumberland Valley had a first-round bye on Monday. No. 11 seed Penn Manor finished at 11-9.

Delone Catholic 10, Upper Dauphin 0 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, the Squires got their District 3 Class 2-A playoff journey off to an impressive start. Brady Dettinburn led the Squires to the semifinal victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also excelling offensively for Delone were Brodie Collins (1 for 3, four RBIs), Tyler Hillson (2 for 3, RBI, run) and Trent Giraffa (2 for 3, RBI). Delone’s Jake Sherdel threw all five innings on the mound, striking out five, walking one and allowing three hits and zero runs to pick up the win. No. 2 seed Delone improves to 16-5 and moves on to the district 2-A championship game. and will face No. 1 seed Camp Hill (16-4) at a site and time to be determined on Thursday. Camp Hill won its semifinal over No. 4 seed Kutztown on Monday, 2-1 in nine innings. No. 6 seed Upper Dauphin finished at 9-13. Kutztown finished at 15-7.

Gettysburg 8, Muhlenberg 7 (10 innings): At Muhlenberg, Carson Kuhns led the 16th-seeded Warriors to the District 3 Class 5-A first-round upset victory over the No. 1 seed by throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief, striking out seven and walking two, while allowing no earned runs and four hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Gettysburg, Cody Furman went 3 for 6, including a double, with two RBIs; Hunter Gillin went 2 for 5 with two runs scored; and starting pitcher Braden Manning threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing two earned runs in a no-decision. For the game, the Warriors pitchers combined to allow two earned runs. Gettysburg won despite committing six errors. Gettysburg (13-7) moves on to the quarterfinals and will travel to No. 9 seed Donegal (15-6) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Donegal beat No. 8 seed Greencastle in its first-round contest on Monday, 8-4. Greencastle finished at 13-6. Muhlenberg finished at 19-4.

Wilson 1, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the Bulldogs plated the lone run of the game in the top of the seventh to take the District 3 Class 6-A first-round victory. Individually for the No. 5 seed Wildcats, Conner Barto started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out six and walking three, while allowing two hits and one run to take the tough-luck loss. Dallastown’s Colin Ahr went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Bulldogs, Matt VanOstenbridge threw a four-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking two. York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown saw its season end at 16-6. No. 12 seed Wilson improved to 10-9.

Red Land 7, South Western 6: At Red Land, the Patriots broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh to capture the District 3 Class 5-A first-round victory in walk-off fashion. For the Mustangs, Dominic Praydis went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored, Garrett Smith went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Austin Long went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Patriots, Kaden Peifer went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; Anderson French went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; and Evan Keefer went 2 for 4 with one RBI. The Mustangs plated two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6. No. 10 seed South Western ends its season at 12-8. No. 7 seed Red Land moves to 13-8 and will travel to No. 2 seed Manheim Central (18-2) on Thursday in a district 5-A quarterfinal.

Manheim Central 2, New Oxford 1: At Manheim Central, the Barons plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to capture the District 3 Class 5-A first-round walk-off victory. Individually for the Colonials, Mason Weaver started the game on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing no earned runs in a no-decision. Teammate Connor Main went 1 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. No. 15 seed New Oxford had its season end at 12-7. No. 2 seed Manheim Central improved to 18-2.

Berks Catholic 10, Bermudian Springs 0: At Reading, Bermudian Springs’ season ended with a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal loss. No. 5 seed Bermudian finished at 9-11. No. 4 seed Berks Catholic improved to 13-8.

