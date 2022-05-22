Central League opens interleague baseball action with 4-3 edge over Susquehanna League

STEVE HEISER

The Central League and the Susquehanna League renewed their longtime baseball rivalry on Saturday with the first round of 2022 interleague games.

When the dust settled, the Central League emerged with a 4-3 edge.

There were two common denominators in Saturday’s games: The Central League rolled in their four victories, while the Susquehanna League managed to win the close games.

Each Central League win came by at least five runs, while each Susquehanna triumph came by two runs or less.

The Central victories came from Glen Rock (12-7 over Windsor), Jefferson (6-0 over Hallam), Stoverstown (22-3 over Stewartstown) and Pleasureville (12-5 over Felton).

The Susquehanna triumphs came from Conrads (4-2 over Vikings), York Township (3-2 over Manchester) and Jacobus (3-2 over Dillsburg).

The Susquehanna teams had the home-field edge in each of Saturday’s game.

Following are capsules on each game:

Jefferson 6, Hallam 0: At Hallam, Jefferson pitcher Zach Reed pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out eight and walking none. Emidio Bucci (three hits, two runs), Steve Gentile (two RBIs, two walks, hit) and Aaron Becker (two walks, double, RBI, run) led Jefferson’s offense. Hallam’s pitchers allowed eight walks and Hallam’s defense committed three errors. Jefferson played errorless defense.

Stoverstown 22, Stewartstown 3: At Stewartstown, the Tigers unleased a 19-hit attack, paced by Xavier Bonilla (four hits, three doubles, four runs, three RBIs, walk), Jose Torrealb (three hits, double, homer, four RBIs, four runs, walk), Brandon Warner (three hits, double, three RBIs, two runs, walk), Zach Nadonly (three hits, double, three runs, RBI, walk), Joe Yourgal (two hits, four RBIs, two runs) and Nick Spangler (two hits, homer, four RBIs, two runs, walk). Kyle Raubenstine got the win, allowing one earned run over five innings. He struck out five and walked one. Tyler Nagel doubled and drove in a run for Stewartstown.

Glen Rock 12, Windsor 7: At Windsor, the visitors were paced offensively by Justin Anderson (two hits, homer, two walks, three RBIs, three runs), Connor Hood (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), Josh Heyne (two hits, double, two RBIs), Connor Goodin (two hits, two walks, three runs, RBI) and Alex Kidwiler (two hits, run). Nathan Hodgkinson (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Cole Daugherty (homer, two RBIs, run) and Ryan Stabley (two hits, double, run) led Windsor.

Pleasureville 12, Felton 5: At Felton, Riley Weaver powered the Hawks offense with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Austin Bausman, Dieter Luta and Colin Boldt each added two RBIs for the winners. Luta and Boldt each had doubles, as did Pleasureville’s Tyler Wagner. Boldt also walked twice. Felton was paced by Scooter Summa (two hits, two RBIs) and Jason Aspito (hit, RBI, run).

York Township 3, Manchester 2: At Township, Robert Leon’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the home team the walk-off win. Leon finished with two hits. Three pitchers combined on the mound for the winners, with Peyton Fox getting the win with an inning of shutout relief when he struck out the side, while also allowing two walks and a hit. Manchester’s Jordan Nichols shined on the mound in a no-decision, going six innings and allowing one earned run and three hits. He struck out five and walked five. Robbie Elzinga had two hits and a run scored for Manchester, while Joe Capobianco doubled.

Conrads 4, Vikings 2: At Conrads, Randy Stewart pitched five innings of shutout ball to get the win for Conrads. He allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking two. The Conrads offense was led by Matthew Taylor (two hits, two RBIs) and Josh Knaub (two hits, double, RBI). Vikings’ leaders were Cole Bixler (two hits, double, two RBIs), Carson Fries (two hits, double) and Richard Santiago (two hits, double).

Jacobus 3, Dillsburg 2: At Jacobus, Nathan Chronister and Dayne Yourkavitch combined on a five-hitter for Jacobus. Chronister allowed one earned run over the first four innings to get the win, while Yourkavitch finished the contest with three shutout innings to get the save. Shane Hulbert (three hits, double, RBI), Collin Slenker (double, RBI) and Christopher Keefer (two hits, run) led the Jacobus offense. Colby Saussaman pitched a complete game for Dillsburg, allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. Dillsburg’s Dan Leithoff had two hits, including a double.

