Star player on Susquehannock's title team is also honor-roll student, mentor, role model

For some athletes, leaving it all on the field is enough.

Others want to have an impact outside of it, as well.

Susquehannock High School baseball player Brayden Heaps is a standout athlete who also wants to leave a mark on his southern York County community.

Heaps is a starting shortstop (.297 average) and a dominant pitcher (2-0 record, two saves, 1.09 ERA, 19⅓ innings pitched, 25 strikeouts, one walk) for the York-Adams Tournament champions.

The junior is also an honor-roll student, a mentor and a role model for many youth baseball players in the southern end of the county. When Heaps isn’t playing, he’s on the field giving lessons to more than 25 Southern York County Little League players or umpiring for the York County Umpire Association.

He embraces these varied roles.

“I want to be a role model and show them what’s wrong and right,” said Heaps. “It’s awesome.”

Paying it back: The shortstop has been mentoring youngsters for several years. It’s become routine for Heaps. He grew up in the area and was influenced by many other older players. Now he’s paying it back. He said his mentors taught him a lot of lessons about baseball and life that he hopes to pass down to the youth that he mentors.

“I got a lot of help when I was younger and wanted to help out kids that age when I was older. It's always someone’s dream to look up to someone,” Heaps said. “The kids love watching the high school games. I’ve played since I was little, and I’ve always loved the game. I’ve been mentoring for two years. I preach academics are the most important. If you don’t have good grades you can't play, and we preach respect — that’s what makes the game fun.”

He said that he tries his best to attend events with the kids, such as football games, and play catch with them after practice. Heaps has been motivated by the chance to be a role model for the kids and he’s enjoyed watching them develop their playing skills, he said.

“You see a lot of the big games and kids becoming more fundamental,” Heaps said. “Mechanics are getting better.”

Leave no regrets: Heaps has also tried to impress one major theme on the players he’s helping to guide.

“Leave it all on the field. It can be used in life or in school. If you give 100%, the results will show. … Don’t leave no regrets. You want to know you put your heart on the field. You want to know you were playing and swinging your best.”

Southern York County Little League president Anthony Bullano has seen the impact that Heaps has had on the kids.

“He’s a junior and he’s really impressive,” Bullano said. “It's impressive how many times he comes out on a weeknight and talks to the kids. … He plays a whiffle ball game with 20-30 kids for an hour or two. He comes out for all the events. He’s a great role model for any kid. Our program is honored to have him. He teaches kids about fun and good behavior and does umpiring when he can.”

Umpiring offers another perspective: Heaps says umpiring allows him to connect with the kids. Five years ago, Heaps was introduced to umpiring by his father, who’s also an ump. The pitcher has said it is a great way to see the game from a different perspective.

“You have to have thick skin,” Heaps said. “I have a different respect for the game, seeing it from the other side, but now I know what it means. … Now I see it differently. It teaches you respect for the coaches and players.”

Special season: It’s been a special season for Heaps on the field, too.

Susquehannock is in the middle of one of its best seasons in ages. They’ve broken several school records en route to an 18-4 record. They also won their first York-Adams Tournament championship on Monday.

Now it's on to the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs, which are slated to start Monday.

Heaps plays baseball all year long, calling it his favorite sport and a game he loves. He has a chance to play at the next level. In the meantime, he’s only a junior and hopes to continue to make a positive impact on the youth in the area.

“I have seen a lot of growth. A few of those kids are going to be legit ballplayers,” Heaps said. “Gave me something to look forward to and pushed me toward something. … It’s an amazing feeling to make them proud.”

