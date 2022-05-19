Glen Rock wins Central League pitchers' duel vs. Mount Wolf; other Thursday adult baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

James Wiercinski outdueled Cody Brittain in a pitchers’ duel to lead Glen Rock over visiting Mount Wolf in Central League baseball action on Thursday evening, 2-1.

Wiercinski threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four to get the win for the Rock.

Offensively for Glen Rock, Connor Hood and Jonathon Lugo each went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

For the Wolves, Cody Brittain threw a complete-game five-hitter, striking out eight and walking two, but took the tough-luck loss.

Mount Wolf’s Steve Pokopec went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 5, Manchester 1: At Stoverstown, Matthew Osgoodby led the Tigers to the home victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out five and walking four, while allowing five hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Stoverstown, Chris Mattison homered and doubled; Levi Krause went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Austin Rickrode doubled with one run scored. For the Indians, Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 3 and threw three innings of relief on the mound, striking out one, walking one and allowing one run in a no-decision. Teammate Justin Lichtenwalner went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Dillsburg 12, Pleasureville 6 (6 innings): At Pleasureville, Colby Saussaman led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Dillsburg, Dalton Miller went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; Jeremy Gilbert went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; Cam Kearns went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Rodney Copenhaver went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; and Justin Charles started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out 11 and walking five, while allowing one hit and three runs to pick up the win. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Dillsburg pitchers allowed just one hit.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 15, Felton 3: At Windsor, Kieran Kearns led the Cardinals to the home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Windsor, Cole Daugherty belted a grand slam; Connor Dewees went 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Nathaniel Hodgkinson had two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI; Sean Gladfelter went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Brandon White went 2 for 5, including a solo homer; and Matt Robinson doubled with two runs scored. For Felton, Kameron Bayman went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one run scored, while teammate Scooter Summa went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

Hallam 13, Conrads 2: At New Bridgeville, Alex Tucci led the Express to the road victory by going 4 for 5, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Hallam, Nathaniel Brown went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Brody Hinkle 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI; Jacob Bardo went 2 for 6, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Zach Zambito doubled with two RBIs; and starting pitcher Matthew Carta threw four innings, striking out eight and walking two, while allowing two runs and five hits to pick up the win. For Conrads, Emmett Simpson went 1 for 2 with one RBI, while Taylor Williams doubled with one run scored.

York Township 5, East Prospect 4: At East Prospect, Dean Davis led the visitors with two doubles and one run scored. Also for Township, Tyler Page doubled with one RBI and one run scored, while Jeffery Deveney doubled with two RBIs. Page also started the game on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing four runs to pick up the win. For the Pistons, Austin Denlinger belted two homers with three RBIs; Dalton Renn went 3 for 4; Ryky Smith went 2 for 3, including a double; and Drake Renn went 2 for 4.

Stewartstown 12, Jacobus 5: At Stewartstown, Matt Buckery led the Vets to the home victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, and scoring four runs. Also for Stewartstown, Jason Williams went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Luke Kordaz went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Sean Fletcher went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Bryar Robinson went 1 for 3 with two runs scored. For the Jackals, Christopher Keefer went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Collin Slenker tripled with one run scored.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.