Pitchers for Jacobus, Windsor enjoy dominant efforts; other Susquehanna League baseball

Brendan Delridge and Sean Gladfelter enjoyed a pair of sterling shutout pitching efforts on Tuesday evening in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Delridge led the Jacobus Jackals to a 6-0 home victory over Stewartstown by throwing a one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking one.

Windsor’s Sean Gladfelter also hurled his team to a 6-0 win at Felton. Gladfelter threw a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none.

Offensively for Jacobus, Collin Slenker went 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Evan Tanner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. For Stewartstown, Sean Fletcher threw four shutout innings in relief, striking out four, walking none and allowing three hits in a no-decision. Teammate Tyler Robinson connected for the lone single at the plate.

Offensively for Windsor, Connor Dewees went 2 for 3, including a homer, with two runs scored and two RBIs; Jason Krieger went 2 for 3 with one RBI; and Kyle Daugherty homered and scored three runs. For Felton, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3, including a double, while Quinton McNew threw a complete game, striking out 13, walking five and allowing six runs in taking the loss.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 13, Conrads 2: At Conrads, Alex Tucci led the Express by going 4 for 5, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Hallam, Jacob Bardo went 2 for 6, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Nathaniel Brown went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Brody Hinkle went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Zach Zambito doubled with two RBIs. Hallam’s Matthew Carta started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing five hits to pick up the win. For Conrads, Emmett Simpson went 1 for 2 with one RBI, while Taylor Williams doubled with one run scored.

East Prospect 6, York Township 3: At York Township, the Pistons plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Pistons, Caleb Sturtevant went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Drake Renn added two RBIs and Terry Godfrey threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out two, walking none and allowing only one hit to pick up the win. For York Township, Dennis Porter Jr. homered and collected two RBIs.

