Hallam opens Susquehanna League season with walk-off win; other local baseball

Hallam opened its 2022 Susquehanna League season with a dramatic walk-off win.

Owen Shimmel’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Express to an 8-7 triumph over Conrads on Saturday.

Shimmel finished the game with three hits, including a double, and four RBIs.

Jacob Bardo homered with two RBIs and two runs scored for the winners, while Nathaniel Brown added two doubles and three runs scored. Hallam’s Alex Tucci also had two hits, including a double, with a run scored.

For Conrads, Matthew Taylor had two hits, including a homer, with three RBIs and a run scored. Also excelling for Conrads were Taylor Williams (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Josh Knaub (two hits, run).

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

York Township 6, East Prospect 5: At East Prospect, the visitors plated a run in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie.

Stephen Miele’s RBI single was the big blow in the seventh for the winners. Miele finished with three hits, including a homer and a double, with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.

Tyler Page (two hits, double, RBI) and Matthew Attig (two hits, double, run) also excelled for Township. Page also pitched 1 1/3 innings one-hit shutout relief to get the win.

Prospect’s leaders were Mark Schauren (double, three RBIs, walk, run), Ryky Smith (two hits, run) and Drake Renn (two hits, RBI).

Jacobus 4, Stewartstown 1: At Stewartstown, Cole Sinnott pitched a complete-game four-hitter to get the win, striking out eight and walking one.

Brenden Delridge led the Jacobus offense with three hits, including a double, with an RBI.

Jason Williams pitched a complete game for Stewartstown, but took a tough-luck loss. He allowed two earned runs with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Brian Romig had two hits and a run scored for Stewartstown.

Windsor 5, Felton 4: At Windsor, the home team built a 5-0 lead and then held off a four-run Windsor rally in the top of the seventh.

Windsor was paced by Kyle Daugherty (three hits, double, two runs), Connor Dewees (two doubles, four RBIs), Cole Daugherty (two hits, two runs, RBI, walk) and Shawn Wilson (two hits, run). Wilson also got the win with six innings of four-hit shutout ball, striking out 11 and walking two.

Felton was paced by Jason Aspito (three hits, two RBIs) and Kameron Bayman (two hits, double, two RBIs, run).

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mount Wolf 6, Jefferson 1: At Mount Wolf, Mark Burnside got the win, pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Wolves’ offense was paced by Grant Hoover (two hits, run, walk), Cody Brittain (two hits, double, run), Jesse Sargen (homer, two RBIs run) and Steve Pokopec (double, two RBIs).

