Pitchers continue to dominate for unbeaten Susquehannock; other Monday prep baseball

The Susquehannock baseball pitching staff has been dominant thus far this season.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Kennard-Dale at Fawn Grove in York-Adams Division III action.

In their three victories, the Warriors have allowed just two runs, including two shutouts.

Susquehannock has now outscored its three foes, 26-2. The Warriors are alone in first place in D-III, also at 3-0.

Joe Smith was Susquehannock’s pitching hero on Monday, throwing a shutout and striking out 13. He didn’t walk anyone and allowed just two singles.

Brayden Heaps went 1 for 2 with one run scored for Susquehannock, while Josh Pecunes doubled with one RBI.

For the Rams, pitchers Adam Loucks and Wade Kaminski combined to strike out seven, walk three and allow no earned runs in the tough-luck loss.

OTHER BASEBALL

South Western 5, Dallastown 3: At Hanover, Carlos Caraballo led the Mustangs (4-0) to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Kamden Truelove went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored for South Western, while Levi Loughry went 2 for 3. For the Wildcats (3-2), Conner Barto started the game on the mound and threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

West York 3, York Suburban 1: At West York, Nicholas Barnett threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Bulldogs, striking out three and walking none. Blaise Tanner went 2 for 3 at the plate for West York (3-2), including a double, with one run scored and two stolen bases, while Ricky Peters went 2 for 4 with one run scored and two stolen bases. For the Trojans, Gavin Landis also threw a complete game, striking out two, walking three and allowing one earned run in taking the loss.

Red Lion 4, Chambersburg 3: At Red Lion, the Lions (4-0) plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the walk-off victory. Individually for the Lions, Reid Anderson tripled with one RBI. Teammate Chase Morris started the game on the mound, throwing four innings and striking out three, walking none and allowing one earned run.

New Oxford 13, Dover 0 (5 innings): At New Oxford, Adam Pascoe led the Colonials to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, including two doubles, with four RBIs. Also for New Oxford, Kolton Haifley went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, Brennan Holmes went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored and Mason Weaver threw all five innings on the mound, striking out four, walking one and allowing five hits to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Tanner Rohrbaugh went 2 for 3, while Bryan Roth doubled.

Littlestown 3, Eastern York 1: At Littlestown, Michael Henrie led the Thunderbolts (2-1) to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine, walking three and allowing two singles to pick up the win. Teammate Bradin Peart went 3 for 3 with one run scored. For the Golden Knights (3-1), Austin Bausman started the game on the mound and threw five strong innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing two earned runs, but took the tough-luck loss.

Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 4: At Gettysburg, the Warriors plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and capture a walk-off home victory. Individually for the Warriors, Logan Moseley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Braden Manning went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Manning also picked up the victory on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out 11, walking one and allowing three runs. For the Rockets, Ethan Fuhrman went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Spring Grove, Eli Tome went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, while Cameron Gracey went 2 for 4 with a double.

Delone Catholic 4, York Tech 0: At Spry, Brodie Collins led the Squires (3-0) to the road victory by throwing a shutout, striking out 13, walking three and allowing three singles. Delone’s Trent Giraffa went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a double, with one RBI. Myles Shearer doubled for Delone with two runs scored and two walks. For the Spartans, Ethan Shimmel started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

Hanover 5, York Catholic 2: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out 12, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Jaxon Dell went 2 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored, three stolen bases, one RBI and two walks. For the Irish, Luke Campbell went 2 for 4.

Fairfield 13, Biglerville 7: At Biglerville, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the road victory by going 4 for 5, including a homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Fairfield, Jayden Bell went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jake Myers went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and one run scored. For the Canners, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while teammate Gage Bishop tripled and doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

