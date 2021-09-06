Stoverstown falls 1 win short of claiming Tom Kerrigan Memorial Baseball Tournament title

STEVE HEISER

Stoverstown came up one victory short of claiming the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Baseball Tournament title on Monday.

The Tigers dropped an 8-2 decision to Diamond Baseball in the championship game at Mount Wolf.

In the title game, Stoverstown jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Diamond Baseball responded with a three-run second frame to take the lead for good. Diamond Baseball added a three-run fourth and a two-run fifth to take control. The Tigers, meanwhile, managed just one run after the first.

Chris Mattison was Stoverstown's offensive bright spot in the final, belting a homer and a double with two RBIs. Jason Kelmer led Diamond Baseball with two hits, inluding a double, with three RBIs. Matt Cavagnaro homered and drove in a pair of runs for the champs, while Matt Blayzinski added two RBIs.

Stoverstown was dominant in going 4-0 in Pool C action, outscoring its four foes, 34-9.

The Tigers continued their strong play with a 5-0 victory over Staten Island in the quarterfinals on Monday, before grabbing a 6-1 semifinal triumph over Susquehanna League champion East Prospect, also on Monday.

In the championship contest, however, the Central League Tigers couldn’t continue their momentum against a Diamond Baseball team that didn’t lose a game over the annual three-day Labor Day weekend event.

Like Stoverstown, Diamond Baseball also went 4-0 in pool action, winning Pool B. Diamond Baseball then earned a quarterfinal win over Glen Rock, 5-1, and a semifinal win over Delco, 7-3.

The other pool winners were Pittsburgh (4-0 in Pool A) and Central League champion Mechanicsburg (4-0 in Pool D).

The other quarterfinal games saw Delco beating Pittsburgh, 3-2, and East Prospect outlasting Mechanicsburg, 12-11, in 12 innings. The EP-Mechanicsburg contest was a rematch of the York County Championship Series, which was won by Mechanicsburg.

