East Prospect makes it a clean sweep of Susquehanna League baseball championships

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

East Prospect earned a darkness-shortened 7-0 victory over Hallam on Tuesday.

That gave East Prospect a 3-2 victory in the best-of-five Susquehanna League playoff title series.

Brett Alaimo had three RBIs for the Pistons, while Dalton Renn added two RBIs.

Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish pitched five shutout innings to get the win. He allowed five hits.

EAST PROSPECT – The close proximity between East Prospect and Hallam will occasionally make for more than just a friendly rivalry when the two Susquehanna League organizations face off.

Tuesday evening was a good example.

The Express took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five playoff title series against the SL regular-season champs. The Hallam guys, however, have been on edge ever since dropping a one-run contest to the Pistons in Game 3 of the series.

After another setback in Game 4, things got a little testy in Game 5.

Neither side was particularly amused after the Pistons rolled to a 7-0 victory in a contest called after five innings because of darkness. The customary handshake after the game had less than full participation.

Some of the East Prospect guys, it seems, were miffed.

Cooler heads, however, eventually prevailed, with some of the Express and Piston players eventually engaging one another after a delay.

“It’s a rivalry,” Hallam manager Mike Wecker said. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Fogarty-Harnish shines: Wecker’s club was handcuffed all night against East Prospect starter Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish. Fogarty-Harnish, who pitched well in his team’s Game 1 victory of the York County Championship Series against Mechanicsburg, scattered five hits, to go with two walks and three strikeouts to pick up the win.

“He’s a nice pitcher,” Pistons manager Mark Toomey said. “We got him late and he went over and pitched some for the Barnstormers. We were kind of hoping we could get to Game 5 so we could send him out and it kind of worked out for us.”

Pistons start fast: The East Prospect offense made sure to give their starter a big cushion early. The home team scored three times in the first, one more in the second and then added another three in the third.

Dalton Renn smoked a two-run home run in the first before Mike Specht added a RBI triple to make 3-0.

Ryky Smith added a RBI single in the second, but it was his third at-bat in the fourth that sparked some tempers. Smith was hit by a pitch and he wasn’t happy about it.

Kerrigan up next: The two sides, however, will enjoy a three-day break to cool down before both get ready for this weekend’s Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament.

Both clubs will look for a bit of redemption this weekend. The Pistons (29-12), who fell to Mechanicsburg in the YCCS playoff, will look to reestablish themselves as the supreme club in the York area, while the Express will look to overcome Tuesday’s disappointment.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Toomey said. “It was a shame that we couldn’t play in it last year. And we had our bubble busted a little bit (by Mechanicsburg) that Sunday. I wouldn’t say that we didn’t show up, but we certainly were outplayed. And that’s just a fact so, yeah, we’re looking forward to this weekend.”

The Express (24-17) were behind both the Pistons and runner-up Windsor for much of the regular season, but played well in the playoffs to earn a berth into the Kerrigan.

“We have a veteran team and a lot of them started playing their best (in the playoffs),” Wecker said. “We had East Prospect down 2-0 and we felt like we let Game 3 kind of slip out of our hand. And you play to get into the (Kerrigan) Tournament to play against some of the best ballplayers on the East Coast. It should be a thrill.”

Notes: Brett Alaimo's three-run double in the third gave East Prospect a 7-0 lead.

Renn, Specht and Mark Schauren each finished with two hits for the Pistons. Schauren also walked and scored a run.

Matt Ruth had two hits in a losing cause, including a double. Ruth also started for Hallam (24-17), allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Hallam's Zach Zambito added 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.