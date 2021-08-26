Hallam uses late rally to take lead vs. East Prospect in suspended Susquehanna opener

STEVE HEISER

The Hallam Express found some seventh-inning magic on Thursday evening.

Now, the East Prospect Pistons will try to find some seventh-inning magic of their own on Saturday afternoon.

The Express and Pistons squared off in Game 1 of the best-of-five Susquehanna League Playoff Championship Series on Thursday.

Regular-season champion East Prospect appeared headed to the victory, taking a 5-3 lead into the top of the seventh. That’s when Hallam exploded for four runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Dark skies, however, prevented the bottom of the seventh from being played. The suspended contest will be completed at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at East Prospect, followed immediately by Game 2. Game 3 and, if needed, Game 4, will be played Sunday at Shryock Field, starting at 1:30 p.m. Game 5, if needed, will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Prospect.

In the top of the seventh, Kerry Clark and Angel Matias delivered RBI singles to tie game for Hallam, and Dan Wecker’s RBI groundout gave the Express a 6-5 lead. An error allowed Hallam to score its final run.

Wecker finished with two RBIs for Hallam, while Zach Zambito had two hits. Eric McNeil and Alex Tucci each doubled for the Express. Tucci scored two runs.

East Prospect was paced by Mike Specht (two hits, double, RBI), Ryky Smith (solo homer, two walks), Dalton Renn (double, RBI, run), Devin Strickler (two walks, two runs, hit) and Austin Denlinger (double).

East Prospect starter Tyler Butcher went six innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts and a walk. Owen Shimmel excelled in relief for Hallam, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing no earned runs.

