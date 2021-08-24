East Prospect, Hallam to face off for Susquehanna League baseball playoff crown

STEVE HEISER

East Prospect and Hallam will meet in the Susquehanna League baseball playoff title series.

Game 1 in the best-of-five series is 5:45 p.m. Thursday at East Prospect.

East Prospect and Hallam each clinched their semifinal series with wins on Tuesday.

Regular-season champion East Prospect captured a 4-0 victory over visiting York Township to win the best-of-three semifinals series, 2-1.

Hallam, meanwhile, won at Windsor, 5-1. The Express also won its best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1.

Game 1 of the best-of-five title series will start at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at EP. Game 2 will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at EP, followed by Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Shryock Field. Game 4, if needed, will immediately follow Game 3 at Shryock. Game 5, if needed, will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at EP.

In EP’s win on Tuesday, Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish pitched a three-hit shutout to get the win, striking out 10 and walking five in a 104-pitch effort.

The Pistons’ attack was paced by Ryky Smith, who collected two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run, and Austin Denlinger, who also had two hits, while scoring two runs and driving in a run. Dalton Renn added a double and an RBI for the Pistons.

Brady Lefever had two of Township’s three hits.

EP improved to 26-10, while Township finished at 15-22.

At Windsor, Alex Tucci and Matt Ruth combined for 11 strikeouts to help the Express (22-14) to the win. They allowed two walks and six hits. Tucci went four innings and allowed one run to get the win, while Ruth pitched three shutout innings of relief to get the save.

Ruth also went 2 for 2 at the plate, including a double, with three runs scored and two walks. Tucci went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Hallam’s Zach Zambito went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.

For the Cardinals (25-11), Tyler Stabley went 2 for 4, while Brandon White doubled with one run scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Glen Rock 4, Jefferson 2 (11 innings): At Jefferson, it took 11 innings and several days, but Glen Rock finally captured Game 2 of the Central League playoff semifinal series.

The series is deadlocked at 1-1 after Jefferson won Game 1, 3-0, on Saturday.

Game 2 was originally set for Sunday, but was rained out. The contest got started Monday, but was tied 2-2 after six innings when it was suspended because of darkness.

It was resumed Tuesday, and neither team could score until the 11th, when Glen Rock plated two runs. Connor Hood’s sacrifice fly scored the first run in the 11th, while the other run scored on an error.

On Tuesday, Tim Halasnik pitched four innings of two-hit shutout relief to get the win. Hood pitched a shutout bottom of the 11th to get the save.

Jefferson’s Jon Kibler pitched four innings of three-hit shutout relief on Tuesday in a no-decision.

The deciding Game 3 is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

