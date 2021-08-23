Rain, darkness conspire against Glen Rock and Jefferson in Central League baseball series

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Glen Rock and Jefferson are having a tough time completing their best-of-three Central League playoff semifinal baseball series.

Rain caused Sunday’s Game 2 to be postponed until Monday.

Then on Monday, the two teams battled for six innings in Jefferson, but still couldn’t come up with a winner. The contest was deadlocked at 2-2 when darkness fell.

So, the two teams will try again when they resume Game 2 at 6 Tuesday night.

Jefferson has 1-0 lead in the series after winning Saturday’s Game 1, 3-0.

Monday, all of the scoring occurred during the first two innings.

James Wiercinski went all six innings for Glen Rock, allowing five hits, while striking out 10 and walking one. Brian Bossom also went all six innings for Jefferson, allowing seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Scott Merkel had two hits for Glen Rock, including a homer, with an RBI and two runs scored. Glen Rock’s Trevor Walzl added three hits and an RBI. Jefferson’s offense was paced by Dylan Shafer (two hits, run) and Derek Sheckard (hit, two RBIs).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.