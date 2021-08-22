Mechanicsburg walks off with Central League playoff win vs. Stoverstown; other baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Mechanicsburg earned a 1-0 Central League playoff victory vs. Stoverstown on Sunday.

Mechanicsburg now leads the best-of-three semifinal series, 1-0.

Ryan Gray's walkoff homer provided the game's only run. Kyle Otstot pitched a shutout for the Cards.

Mechanicsburg is one win away from a berth in the Central League Playoff Championship Series.

The Cardinals earned a 1-0 victory over visiting Stoverstown on Sunday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three CL playoff semifinal series.

The game’s only run came in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ryan Gray belted a leadoff homer for the walkoff triumph.

Game 2 is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Stoverstown.

Mechanicsburg’s Kyle Otstot pitched a two-hit shutout for the Cardinals in an 84-pitch effort. He struck out seven and walked two.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Levi Krause was the tough-luck loser for Stoverstown, despite throwing a five-hit complete game. He struck out one and walked three. Krause also had both of Stoverstown’s hits.

Jayson Kramer added two hits for Mechanicsburg, while Brady Ebbert doubled.

Mechanicsburg (28-7) is trying to add a third championship this season. The Cardinals have already claimed the CL regular-season crown and the York County title.

Stoverstown (26-14) had earned its shot at Mechanicsburg by earning a 3-2 victory over Manchester on Saturday. That allowed the Tigers to win the rain-delayed best-of-three first-round series, 2-1.

In that game, the Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on Chris Mattison’s three-run homer to erase a 2-0 Manchester lead. Mattison also doubled twice.

Joe Yourgal pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the win, striking out four and walking none in an efficient 69-pitch effort.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE PLAYOFF ACTION

Jefferson takes 1-0 lead on Glen Rock: Jefferson has a 1-0 lead on Glen Rock in their best-of-three Central League playoff semifinal series after a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Game 2 was scheduled for Sunday but was rained out. It is now scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Monday.

In Jefferson’s win, Sam Crater pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking four.

Scott Trail led Jefferson’s offense with three hits, including a homer, with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS:

Windsor-Hallam series tied: Windsor earned a 1-0 win over Hallam on Saturday to even their best-of-three Susquehanna League semifinal playoff series at 1-1.

Hallam won the opener on Friday, 8-6.

Sunday’s scheduled Game 3 was rained out. It is set to be played at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In Windsor’s win on Saturday, Shawn Wilson (5 2/3 innings) and Kieran Kerns (1 1/3 innings) combined on a four-hit shutout. Zach Gettys doubled and drove in the game’s only run.

In Hallam’s win on Friday, the Express was led by Tyler Stabley (two hits, run), Kyle Daugherty (two RBIs, two walks, hit), Wilson (double, two RBIs, run) and Connor Dewees (double, RBI, run). Windsor was paced by Angel Matias (two hits, double, three RBIs), Kerry Clark (double, two RBIs, run), Clay Chaney (two RBIs, run, hit), Eric McNeil (two runs, walk, hit) and Matt Ruth (two runs, walk, hit). Hallam’s Jacob Bardo pitched two innings of shutout ball to get the win in relief. Ruth pitched a shutout seventh to get the save. Gettys pitched four innings and didn’t give up an earned run in a no-decision.

East Prospect-York Township series all square: The East Prospect-York Township best-of-three Susquehanna League semifinal playoff series is also all square at 1-1.

Regular-season champion East Prospect won the opener on Thursday, 5-4. Township grabbed a 5-4 win on Saturday. Sunday’s scheduled Game 3 was rained out and will be played at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In Saturday’s Township win, James Striebig pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run to get the win. Brady Lefever (double, RBI, run) and Max Naill (double, RBI) led Township’s offense. Anthony Torreullas homered and drove in three runs for EP. Brett Alaimo belted two doubles and drove in a run for the Pistons, while Devin Strickler added two hits, a walk and a run scored and Jordan Higgins doubled and walked.

In EP’s opening win, Mark Schauren's one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh scored Higgins to give EP the walkoff win. Strickler went 3 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Austin Denlinger doubled and had two RBIs for EP. Relief pitcher Nick Kreider threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout/no-hit relief, with three strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win. For Township, Naill went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, Matt Attig went 3 for 3 and Austin Martinez went 2 for 4 with a double.

Kody Reeser pitched a complete game for Manchester but took the loss. He allowed four hits, while striking out six and walking three. Will Kitts had two hits, including a double, with a run scored for Manchester.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.