York Township advances to semifinal round of Susquehana League baseball playoffs

STEVE HEISER

York Township has advanced to the Susquehanna League baseball playoff semifinals.

Township won its best-of-three first-round series over Stewartstown, 2-1

In the best-of-three semifinals, Township will face regular-season champion East Prospect.

Township sewed up its best-of-three first-round series on Tuesday night with a 7-5 victory at Stewartstown.

Township sewed up its best-of-three first-round series on Tuesday night with a 7-5 victory at Stewartstown.

Township, which won the series 2-1, jumped out to a 7-1 lead after 4½ innings on Tuesday and then held on for the victory.

Leadoff man Max Naill powered the Township attack with three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Jeff Deveney (double, two RBIs, walk), Matt Attig (double, two RBIs, two walks), Dennis Porter (double, run, walk) and Roberto Barranca (two walks, two runs) also excelled for the Township offense.

Drew Mummau went five innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs. Tyler Page added 1 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief to get the save.

Stewartstown was led offensively by Cody Brittain (two doubles, RBI), Jason Williams (two hits, double, run, walk), Riley Thomas (two walks, two runs, hit), Bubba Jacobs (three walks), Jase Graybill (double, RBI) and Ryan Schubert (double). Williams also pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless, shutout relief in a no-decision.

Township improved to 14-20. Stewartstown finished at 13-20.

In the best-of-three semifinal round, Township will take on regular-season champion East Prospect (24-9). The other series will pit Windsor (24-9) against Hallam (20-13).

Game 1 in each series will be 5:45 p.m. Thursday, with Game 2 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Game 3, if needed, will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

East Prospect and Hallam will be at home on Thursday, while Township and Windsor will be at home on Saturday. On Sunday, if needed, East Prospect and Windsor will play at home.

