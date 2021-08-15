'Playing for Pops:' Mechanicsburg makes history, wins its first York County baseball title

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Mechanicsburg Cardinals won the York County Championship Series on Sunday.

The Cardinals won the best-of-three series, 2-1, over the East Prospect Pistons.

East Prospect won the opening game on Saturday, 4-2.

Mechanicsburg then won two games on Sunday, 8-4 and 10-5.

MECHANICSBURG – After East Prospect won the first game of the best-of-three York County Championship Series against Mechanicsburg on Saturday afternoon, the Pistons were hoping to make quick work of Cardinals en route to a fourth straight county crown on Sunday.

The Cardinals, however, had other ideas.

Limited to five hits in a 4-2 setback in Game 1, the home team turned up the offense Sunday.

The Central League regular-season champs raced out to an early 5-0 lead in Game 2 before eventually collecting 10 hits in an 8-4 triumph.

Forced into a deciding Game 3, the Pistons took a 5-2 advantage after four innings.

It didn’t last.

The Cards put on a hitting clinic over the next two innings, scoring eight runs. That was more than enough for reliever Riley Shafer, who closed out the Susquehanna League champion Pistons in the sixth and seventh innings, helping Mechanicsburg capture its first county title with a 10-5 victory.

Mechanicsburg becomes the first team from outside of York County to win the county title.

Playing in just their second season in the Central League, the Cardinals also achieved a goal that the team set before the season — win a county title for longtime skipper Bill Rickenbach.

“We were playing for Pops (Rickenbach),” Cardinals veteran Teed Wertz said. “He’s won a whole lot of things coaching but, obviously, he’s never won the county championship. He’s never had the chance to.”

With more than 2,800 career victories under his belt, Rickenbach’s squad made good on their goal to give the area’s winningest skipper a crown he’s never won.

“He’s won our league (the old Twilight League) a bunch of times and we won the York (Central) League this time, but I’ve been telling the guys that Pops has never won a York County championship. And we’ve been kind of rolling off of that.”

Wertz is one of the few older guys on the Mechanicsburg roster. Many of his peers are either still in high school or are early in their college careers.

Despite their youth, the Cardinals played like an experienced crew in overcoming a 1-0 series deficit against a team that has been the best in the county over the last five years.

That didn’t surprise Wertz one bit.

“The kids on this team have a ton of talent,” he said. “As one of the few older guys on the team, we don’t tell them how to hit or play or anything like that. We just tell them to never give in, and over the past few years these young guys have learned it’s how to not give in.”

A pair of young guys proved big in Game 3 for the Cardinals. Jayson Kramer belted a three-run homer to extend a 7-5 lead at the time to five runs in top of the sixth inning. It’s was one of four hits on the day for Kramer.

“We’re glad to have him back,” Wertz said. “He’s a big part of our team this season. His parents just moved to Florida so we’ve been missing him the past couple of weeks and he was able to get back here for this series.”

Josh Jamiolkowski, a George Mason recruit, has struggled a bit this season, but came up big as well with three hits in the capper. Jamiolkowski also collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs in the Game 2 victory.

While it certainly wasn’t the Sunday that the Pistons had in mind, East Prospect manager Mark Toomey gave all the credit to Mechanicsburg for beating his three-time defending county champion squad.

“We certainly weren’t a pushover,” Toomey said. “You can’t take anything away from them. Those guys over there can hit. We didn’t lose it, they just flat-out won it. We battled back and got ahead in the fourth, but they came right back did what they needed to do.”

Sunday game notes: Travis Miller earned the complete-game victory in Game 2 for the Cardinals. Jamiolkowski and Tyler Schwarzman drove in two runs apiece for Mechanicsburg in that triumph.

Tyler Butcher, who has been one of the aces of late for East Prospect, was pulled after three innings. The Shippensburg University grad surrendered seven runs (six earned) and seven hits while taking the loss. Austin Denlinger, Anthony Torreullas, Dalton Renn and Devin Strickler collected two hits apiece in the setback.

Brett Alaimo and Jordan Higgins tallied two hits each in Game 3. Alaimo belted a second-inning homer. The EP leadoff man scored two runs. Veteran shortstop Ryky Smith managed just one hit Sunday, but his double in the fourth inning cleared the bases to put the Pistons up 5-2 at that time. Kaden Peifer, a standout for Red Land High School, started Game 3 for the Cardinals, allowing five runs over five innings to earn the win. Shafer pitched a pair of hitless innings while fanning three.

Saturday game notes: In Saturday's win, Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish pitched six innings to get the win for EP. He allowed two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. Terry Godfrey pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save.

Alaimo (three hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Torreullas (two hits, RBI, walk) led the EP offense. Kyle Otstot pitched a complete game for Mechanicsburg, allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Windsor sweeps past Felton: Windsor swept its best-of-three, first-round series over Felton in the Susquehanna League.

Windsor won on Saturday, 14-8, and then clinched the series with a 6-4 victory on Sunday.

In Sunday’s win, Windsor (24-9) trailed 3-1 before erupting for a five-run sixth. Brandon White’s two-run single sparked the big rally. Shawn Wilson got the win, going six innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out four and walked two. Wilson also drove in two runs. Tyler Stabley walked three times and scored twice for the winners. Luke Shoff doubled and drove in two runs for Felton, while Kameron Bayman had two hits and scored a run and Jason Aspito homered.

In Windsor’s win on Saturday, Zach Gettys homered twice and drove in six runs, while Chris Tenney added three doubles, a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.

Felton finished 7-25.

Stewartstown evens series with York Township: Stewartstown earned a 5-3 victory over York Township on Sunday to even its best-of-three, first-round series vs. York Township in the Susquehanna League.

York Township (13-20) won the series opener on Saturday, 2-0.

The deciding third game will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Stewartstown.

In Sunday’s win, Stewartstown (13-19) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in each of the fifth and six innings. The Vets were led by Ryan Schubert (three hits, double, RBI), Brian Romig (two RBIs), Cody Brittain (two hits, RBI) and Riley Thomas (hit, two runs). Brittain also pitched a complete game, using 147 pitches. He struck out 12 and walked six, while allowing four hits and two earned runs.

In Township’s win on Saturday, James Striebig pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking four. Jordan Rhodes pitched well for Stewartstown, striking out 10 and walking five over 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow an earned run and gave up four hits, but he took the tough-luck loss.

Hallam eliminates Conrads: Hallam swept past Conrads in a best-of-three first-round series in the Susquehanna League.

Hallam (20-13) won on Sunday, 6-4, after taking an 11-0 victory on Saturday.

In Sunday’s win, Alex Tucci homered and doubled and drove in four runs for Hallam. Matt Ruth added two hits, including a double, for the Express. Ruth also got the win on the mound with three innings of hitless relief. He didn’t allow an earned run. He stuck out seven and walked three. Hallam broke a 4-4 tie with single runs in the sixth and seventh. Loch Williams doubled and drove in two runs for Conrads.

In Hallam’s win on Saturday, Matthew Carta and Jacob Barto combined on a six-hit shutout. Carta started and went four innings to get the win. The Hallam offense was paced by Jimmy Spanos (two hits, double, two RBIs, run, walk), Tucci (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Kerry Clark (two hits, RBI, run), Owen Shimmel (two hits, two runs, RBI, walk) and Ruth (two RBIs, two runs, walk, double).

Conrads finished 9-24.

CENTRAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Jefferson ousts Vikings in two games: Jefferson won its best-of-three, first-round Central League series over Vikings.

Jefferson (26-10-1) won 10-4 on Sunday, after taking a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

In Sunday’s victory, Tyler Troxel belted a grand slam and doubled, while driving in six runs for the Titans. He also scored twice. Other Jefferson standouts on Sunday were Sam Crater (two doubles, two runs, RBI, walk), Ross Drawbaugh (two hits, homer, two runs, RBI, walk) and Jordan Witmer (hit, two runs, RBI). Jefferson jumped out to 9-0 lead after 1½ innings and never looked back. Jon Kibler pitched four shutout innings to get the win, striking out five, walking one and allowing two hits. Grant Myers homered and drove in three runs for Vikings.

In Saturday’s win for Jefferson, Kyle Kingsbury pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking one. Crater had two doubles and two runs scored for Jefferson.

Vikings finished 17-20.

Stoverstown, Manchester going to Game 3: The Stoverstown-Manchester best-of-three, first-round series in the Central League is going to a deciding third game.

Stoverstown earned a 3-2 win on Sunday after Manchester grabbed a 5-1 victory on Saturday. Game 3 is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Stoverstown.

In Sunday’s win, Stoverstown (24-13) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after 3½ innings and held on for the win. Joe Yourgal pitched five innings of five-hit, two-run ball to get the win. Kyle Raubenstine and Levi Krause each added one inning of shutout relief. Jordan Nichols pitched 6 1/3 innings for Manchester (23-14), allowing three earned runs. He struck out eight and walked two.

In Saturday’s Manchester win, Kody Reeser pitched a four-hit complete game, striking out 10 without a walk. Manchester’s Adam Kipp had two hits, including a homer, with two RBIs and a run scored.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.