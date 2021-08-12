Felton Mad Dogs use homers to earn Susquehanna play-in win, extend their baseball season

STEVE HEISER

Felton earned a 6-5 baseball victory over Jacobus on Thursday evening.

The win came in a Susquehanna League play-in contest.

Felton will now face Windsor in a best-of-three first-round SL series.

The Felton baseball season will continue for at least a couple more games.

The Mad Dogs extended their 2021 campaign on Thursday evening with a 6-5 victory at Jacobus in a Susquehanna League play-in game.

Felton improved to 7-23 overall. Jacobus’ season ends at 8-24. The Mad Dogs and Jackals had finished at the bottom of the SL regular-season standings.

Felton will now take on second-place Windsor (22-9) in a best-of-three first-round series. Game 1 is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Felton. Game 2 is 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Windsor. Game 3, if needed, will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Windsor.

In Thursday’s victory, Felton used a five-run fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. That rally was sparked by a three-run homer from Lee Kling and a two-run homer from Quinton McNew. Kling and McNew each finished with three RBIs.

York County Championship Series, for first time, has baseball team from outside of county

Jacobus rallied for three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to pull within 5-4, but Felton scored once in the top of the seventh to make it 6-4. Jacobus scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but the Jackals couldn’t get the equalizer.

Treyton Smith got the win on the mound, allowing three runs over five innings. He struck out seven without a walk. Hunter Stewart got the save, allowing one run over two innings.

Jacobus was led offensively by Nathan Chronister (two hits, two RBIs, run), Carter Williams (two hits, two RBIs), Andrew Chronister (two hits, triple, run), Christopher Keefer (two hits, triple, run) and Michael Godfrey (double, run).

Alex Weakland pitched four innings of two-hit ball in relief for Jacobus. He didn’t allow an earned run in a no-decision.

