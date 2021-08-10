Susquehanna League baseball playoff pairings set; chase for title starts Thursday evening

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehanna League baseball playoffs start Thursday evening with a play-in game.

The best-of-three first-round series are scheduled to start Saturday afternoon.

East Prospect is the defending playoff champion. The Pistons won the 2021 regular-season crown.

That’s when Felton is at Jacobus in a 5:45 p.m. play-in contest.

Those two teams finished at the bottom of the eight-team league, with Felton at 6-23 and Jacobus at 8-23.

The winner of that game will advance to a best-of-three first-round series against second-place Windsor (22-9). The other first-round series will pit sixth-place Conrads (9-22) vs. third-place Hallam (18-13) and fifth-place York Township (12-19) vs. fourth-place Stewartstown (12-18). The first-round games are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 5:45 p.m. Tuesday (if needed).

The Saturday games are scheduled for Windsor, Hallam and Shryock Field, because Stewartstown’s field is not available. The Sunday games are at Felton/Jacobus, Conrads and York Township. The Tuesday games, if needed, are at Windsor, Hallam and Stewartstown.

East Prospect (23-7), coming off its fifth consecutive regular-season Susquehanna championship, will have a bye into the semifinal round, joining the winners of the three first-round series. The Pistons are also the defending Susquehanna playoff champions.

Before EP begins its Susquehanna playoff run, the Pistons will compete in the best-of-three York County Championship Series against Central League champion Mechanicsburg this weekend. Game 1 in that series is 2 p.m. Saturday at East Prospect. Game 2 is noon Sunday at Mechanicsburg, immediately followed by Game 3, if necessary.

