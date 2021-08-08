Jefferson, after strong Saturday, heads to Central League baseball playoffs on high note

STEVE HEISER

Jefferson earned a pair of Central League baseball victories on Saturday, both in comeback fashion.

Jefferson defeated playoff-bound Stoverstown and CL regular-season champion Mechanicsburg.

The Central League playoffs start Saturday with a pair of first-round best-of-three series.

Jefferson enjoyed a strong final day to the Central League baseball regular season on Saturday, earning two comeback victories.

Now it’s on to the playoffs for the Titans and the other top teams in the league.

Saturday morning, Jefferson beat playoff-bound Stoverstown, 4-2, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 2-0 deficit. Then on Saturday afternoon, Jefferson outlasted CL regular-season champion Mechanicsburg in a back-and-forth affair, 7-6.

In the win at Stoverstown, Jefferson’s Sam Crater pitched six innings of four-hit ball to get the win, striking out seven and walking one, while allowing two runs. Jefferson’s offense was led by Colin Porter (two hits, RBI, run) and Brodey Neveker (double, RBI, run).

Nick Spangler led Stoverstown with three hits, including a homer, with an RBI and a run scored, while teammate Chris Mattison tripled with a run scored. Levi Krause went six innings on the mound for Stoverstown, allowing two runs, in a no decision.

In the win over Mechanicsburg, the Titans fell behind 4-0 after 2½ innings before scoring seven unanswered runs with a three-run fourth and four-run fifth to take a 7-4 edge. Mechanicsburg plated two runs in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t plate the equalizer.

Jefferson’s offense was led by Scott Trail (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), Tyler Troxel (homer, three RBIs, two runs, walk) and Crater (double, two RBIs, run). Brian Bossom pitched a complete game to get the win.

The Cardinals were paced by Breaden Kolmensberger (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs), Logan Sauve (two hits, triple, two runs) and Kyle Otstot (double, two RBIs). Otstot also pitched a complete game, but took the loss.

Mechanicsburg finished at 28-7 in the regular season. Jefferson finished at 24-10-1.

In the upcoming Central League playoffs, Mechanicsburg gets a bye in the best-of-three first round, as does second-place Glen Rock (26-9).

Third-place Jefferson plays host to sixth-place Vikings (17-18) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, then plays at Vikings at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In the other first-round playoff series, fifth-place Manchester (22-13) takes on fourth-place Stoverstown (23-12). That series starts at Stoverstown at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the second game at Manchester at 2 p.m. Sunday.

If either series needs a deciding third game, it will be play at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, with Jefferson and Stoverstown serving as the host sites.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Brew Crew 10, Dillsburg 9: At Dillsburg, Evan Barks’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh capped a three-run rally to give the Brew Crew the walk-off victory. Dre Jones (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs) and Sean Welling (three hits, two RBIs, two runs) paced Brew Crew’s 15-hit attack. Zach Nadolny homered for the winners. Dillsburg also had 15 hits and was paced by Toby Sponseller (homer, two doubles, three runs, RBI) and Dalton Miller (three hits, RBI, run). Clayton Haak (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run) also excelled for Dillsburg.

Vikings 3, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Jeff Minot’s RBI double in the top of the seventh broke a 2-2 tie. Minot finished with three hits, including two doubles, with a run scored. Vikings’ Cole Bixler added two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored, while Brock Gladfelter added two hits. Alex Rohrbaugh pitched a complete game to get the win, striking out seven and walking three. Tyler Wagner pitched a complete game for Pleasureville, but took the loss. Braydon Harris (two hits, RBI) and Wagner (two hits, double) led Pleasureville (6-27-1).

Mechanicsburg 12, Mount Wolf 6: At Mount Wolf, the Cardinals pounded out 12 hits, led by Braedon Karpathios (three hits, grand slam, four RBIs, run), Logan Sauve (three hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs, walk) and Ryan Gray (homer, three RBIs). Mount Wolf got big offensive games from Drew Hildebrand (three hits, double, four RBIs), Drew Sassaman (three hits, run, walk) and Mark Burnside (two hits, two runs, RBI). Mount Wolf finished at 16-19.

Glen Rock 7, Dillsburg 2: At Glen Rock, Jonathan Lugo (three hits, triple, two runs) and Dan Rogers (double, two runs, walk) led the winners’ offsense. James Wiercinski pitched a three innings of hitless, shutout baseball for Glen Rock, striking out six and walking two. Jam Heisey had two hits and a run scored for Dillsburg. Heisey also pitched a complete game, but took the loss.

Manchester 15, Vikings 0: At Manchester, Jordan Nichols pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking none. Offensively, Manchester’s 15-hit attack was led by Jonah Latshaw (three hits, triple, three RBIs, run) and Will Kitts (three hits, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs, walk). Alex Rohrbaugh doubled for Vikings.

Brew Crew 7, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville, EJ Nadolny pitched 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball to get the win, striking out five and walking one. Jose Torrealba led Brew Crew’s offense with three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Evan Keefer had two hits for Pleasureville.

