Mechanicsburg wins its first-ever Central League title; other Thursday baseball

Mechanicsburg is the outright 2022 Central League baseball champion.

Travis Miller pitched a two-hit shutout on Thursday evening in a 1-0 victory over visiting Stoverstown.

The Cardinals, in just their second season in the league, improved to 27-6 with just two games left on their regular-season schedule. Second-place Glen Rock is 24-9. Mechanicsburg has won 20 of its last 21 games to win its first-ever Central crown.

Miller struck out out six and walked three.

For the Tigers, Daryl Harang threw a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing five singles, but took the tough-luck loss.

Stoverstown fell to 23-11.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Glen Rock 10, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Alex Coombes led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six shutout innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing seven hits to pick up the win. Leading the Glen Rock offense were Connor Hood (homer, double, three RBIs, three runs, two stolen bases), Scott Merkel (2 for 4, three runs) and Justin Anderson (2 for 4, two RBIs). For the Vikings, Cole Bixler went 3 for 3, Jose Pena went 2 for 3, including a double, and Jeff Minot went 2 for 3. Vikings Tyler Fisher threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs, striking out three and walking three in taking the loss.

Mount Wolf 6, South Mountain 1: At Dillsburg, Hunter Merritt led the Wolves to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking two and allowing six singles to pick up the win. Leading the Mount Wolf offense were Nick Sprenkle (2 for 3, homer, four RBIs), Mark Burnside (2 for 2, double, RBI, run), Jesse Sargen (2 for 3, RBI) and Grant Hoover (three runs). For the Sox, Ian Budzinski went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Jefferson 3, Brew Crew 1: At Jefferson, Zach Reed led the Titans to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 13, walking two and allowing three singles to pick up the win. The Titans broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth when Brodey Neveker singled home Colin Porter from second to plate the go-ahead run. Tyler Troxel (2 for 3) connected for an RBI single to cap off the inning and scoring for the night. Jefferson’s Ross Drawbaugh also went 1 for 1 with one RBI for the game. Jefferson improved to 21-10-1.

Manchester 1, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville, Robbie Elzinga and Eli Gross combined on a shutout, striking out four, walking five and allowing four singles. Elzinga started the game, going four innings to pick up the win. Matt Jordan's RBI single in the top of the fourth, which scored Christian LaBarbera, provided all of the offense the visitors would need. For the Hawks, Spencer Butz went 2 for 3, while starting pitcher Jason Krieger threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking five, but took the loss. Manchester improved to 21-12.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Stewartstown 5, Conrads 4: At Stewartstown, Ryan McMillan's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Jason Williams from third to plate the game-winning run and secure the walk-off victory for the Vets. For the game, McMillan went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored. Also for Stewartstown, Joey Thomas homered and doubled with two runs scored and two walks, Jase Graybill went 2 for 4, Riley Thomas went 1 for 2 with one run scored and two walks and Cole Sinnott threw a complete game, striking out 13, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For Conrads, Josh Knaub went 4 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Jaron Shimmel went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored.

