York Township storms back to finish off wild Susquehanna baseball victory vs. Stewartstown

It wasn’t a game that meant a lot in the Susquehanna League baseball race.

Still, the Stewartstown-at-York Township contest that was completed Tuesday evening must be considered one of the most compelling games on the local sandlots this season.

In fact, so much happened in the contest that it took two evenings to complete. The game was suspended in the seventh on Thursday because of darkness and completed on Tuesday.

Township jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one inning. Stewartstown roared back with a 9-1 surge of its own to take a 10-6 lead entering the bottom of the seventh.

That’s when Township erupted for another five-run outburst to emerge with a 11-10 walk-off victory.

Jeff Deveney’s two-out, two-run, pinch-hit single capped Township’s winning rally. Matt Attig’s two-run single and Austin Martinez’s RBI single were the other big blows in the seventh.

The two teams combined for 24 hits in the back-and-forth affair.

Also excelling offensively for Township were Zach Ness (2 for 3, double, two runs, RBI) and Andy Freeburger (2 for 3, run, two walks).

For the Vets, Ryan McMillan homered and doubled with four RBIs, two runs scored and two walks, while Jason Mitchell went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. Other Stewartstown standouts were Jase Graybill (2 for 4, double, three runs, RBI), Cody Brittain (2 for 4, RBI, run) and Jere Preston (2 for 4, RBI, run).

Stewartstown gets revenge: Stewartstown, however, did get a measure of revenge in Tuesday's regularly-scheduled game after the completion of the suspended game, earning a 13-5 win vs. Township.

Cody Brittain led the Vets by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with two runs scored and three RBIs. Also for Stewartstown, Riley Thomas went 3 for 3, including a triple, with two runs scored; Joey Thomas tripled and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored; Brian Romig went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; Jesse Brittain went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; McMillan went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; and Jordan Rhodes started the game on the mound, throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine, walking four, allowing no hits and allowing no earned runs to pick up the victory.

For Township, Ness connected for the lone hit and picked up one RBI, while John McDonald threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out three and walking none in a no-decision.

Stewartstown improved to 12-17. Township fell to 12-19.

Township improved to 12-18, while Stewartstown fell to 11-17.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Conrads 2, Jacobus 1: At Conrads, Steve Lehman led the home team to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out 11, walking two, allowing one earned run and five hits to pick up the win. Conrads' Kevin Keesey doubled with one run scored, while Josh Knaub pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out two and walking one to close out the game. For the Jackals, Christopher Keefer went 2 for 2, including a solo homer; Shane Hulbert went 2 for 3; and Casey Markey threw a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing six hits to take the loss.

