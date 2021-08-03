Mark Burnside deals big blow to Glen Rock's title hopes; other Central League baseball

STEVE HEISER

Mark Burnside dealt a significant blow to Glen Rock’s hopes of winning a Central League baseball crown on Tuesday evening.

Burnside pitched a four-hit shutout in the Wolves’ 1-0 triumph at Glen Rock. He struck out four and walked one.

The loss dropped the “The Rock” to 23-9.

First-place Mechanicsburg, meanwhile, downed Pleasureville, 3-1, to improve to 25-6. The Cardinals now have a 2½-game lead over second-place Glen Rock.

The Cardinals have four regular-season games left, while Glen Rock has three games remaining.

Mount Wolf’s Steve Pokopec doubled with one run scored, while Grant Hoover went 1 for 3 with one RBI.

For Glen Rock, James Wiercinski threw a complete game, striking out 12, walking four and allowing two hits, but took the tough-luck loss. Wiercinski held the Wolves hitless until the top of the sixth when they connected for two hits and scored the lone run of the game.

Glen Rock’s Dan Rogers doubled.

At Mechanicsburg, Luke Morgan led the Cardinals by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing six hits to pick up the win.

Mechancisburg’s Ryan Gray went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while teammate Braedon Karpathios connected for a solo homer.

For the Hawks, Ian Korn went 2 for 3, while Spencer Butz connected for a solo homer.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 9, South Mountain 4: At Dillsburg, Nick Spangler led the Tigers to the road victory by belting two doubles, scoring two runs scored and driving in one run. Also excelling for Stoverstown were Xavier Bonilla (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Jack Barry (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Chris Mattison (double, two RBIs). For the Sox, Zack VonStein went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored, while Tyler Yohn went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored. Stoverstown improved to 23-10.

Vikings 5, Jefferson 4: At Jefferson, Jeff Minot led the Vikings to the road victory by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Also for Vikings (16-16), Alex Rohrbaugh went 2 for 4, Cole Bixler went 1 for 2 with one RBI and two walks, Richard Santiago scored two runs and stole two bases and Matt Knisley started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out three, walking four and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For Jefferson, Brevin Neveker went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while Sam Crater went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Crater also threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out five and walking none. Scott Trail and Jordan Witmer each went 1 for 2 for Jefferson (20-9-1), with two RBIs.

Brew Crew 3, Manchester 2: At Manchester, Stephen Cooke led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking three and allowing 10 hits to pick up the win. Brew Crew’s Dave Miele connected for a solo homer, while Tito Figuera went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Indians, Michael Houseal threw a complete game, striking out three, walking one and allowing one earned run, but took the loss. Leading Manchester’s offense were Christian LaBarbera (2 for 3, run), Robbie Elzinga (2 for 3, double), Jonah Latshaw (2 for 4, double, run) and Austin Allison (double, two RBIs). Manchester fell to 20-12-0.

