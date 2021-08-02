Manchester, Mechanicsburg use strong pitching to earn shutout Central League baseball wins

STEVE HEISER

Manchester and Mechanicsburg each picked up shutout Central League baseball victories on Monday evening.

The pitching of Kody Reeser and the hitting of Justin Lichtenwalner carried Manchester to a 10-0 victory over Vikings in Shiloh. The Indians improved to 20-11 overall, while Vikings fell to 15-16.

First-place Mechanicsburg improved to 24-6 with a 3-0 victory over visiting Mount Wolf.

In Manchester’s win, Reeser pitched a six-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one.

Lichtenwalner finished with three hits, including a homer, to go with five RBIs and a run scored.

Also excelling offensively for Manchester were Jonah Latshaw (2 for 3, three runs scored, RBI) and Colin Mort (double, run).

For Vikings, Cole Bixler and Jeff Minot each went 2 for 3.

In Mechanicsburg’s win, Kyle Otstot led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out four and walking four. Mechanicsburg’s Braedon Karpathios connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. For the Wolves, Andrew Srebroski threw a complete game, striking out three, walking five and allowing two hits, but took the tough-luck loss. Jesse Sargen’s single was Mount Wolf’s lone hit. The Wolves fell to 14-18.

