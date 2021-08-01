East Prospect clinches at least a share of Susquehanna title, plus other Saturday baseball

STEVE HEISER

The East Prospect dynasty will continue its reign atop the Susquehanna League baseball league.

The Pistons have earned at least a share of the 2021 league title. That marks a fifth consecutive regular-season league crown for the Pistons.

East Prospect improved to 22-7 on Saturday with a 3-0 interleague home victory over Mount Wolf of the Central League.

That win, combined with Windsor’s 7-5 eight-inning home defeat vs. Manchester in another interleague contest, sewed up at least a tie for the Susquehanna regular-season crown. Windsor finished the regular season at 22-9.

East Prospect can sew up another outright regular-season league championship with an interleague victory at Jefferson on Wednesday evening. East Prospect also has another interleague make-up game to reschedule vs. Brew Crew.

In the Pistons’ win over Mount Wolf, Nick Kreider pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one, to get the win for East Prospect.

The East Prospect attack was paced by Mike Specht (two hits, homer, RBI, walk, run) and Drake Renn (two hits). Drew Hildebrand had two of Mount Wolf’s three hits. Adam Hoff pitched a complete game for Mount Wolf but took the loss.

East Prospect’s three-run third inning accounted for all of the scoring in the game. The Pistons have won eight of their last nine games.

In Windsor’s loss to Manchester, Manchester scored twice in the top of the eighth on Justin Lichtenwalner’s two-run homer to grab the win. Lichtenwalner finished with three hits, four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.

Jonah Latshaw added four hits, including a double, with three runs scored for Manchester (19-11), while Christian LaBarbera had two hits and an RBI. Also for Manchester, Matt Jordan belted a double with three walks and an RBI, while Austin Allison doubled and walked.

Chris Tenney (four hits, homer, four RBIs, run) and Shawn Wilson (three hits, homer, walk, RBI, two runs) paced Windsor, which also got a hit, a walk and two runs scored from Drew Bechtold.

Windsor finished the regular season with three losses in their final four games.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 3, Stewartstown 1: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Brian Bossom and Jon Kibler combined on a five-hitter. Bossom pitched five innings to get the win, allowing one run. Kibler pitched two hitless, scoreless innings to get the save, striking out five without a walk. Tyler Troxel had two walks and two runs scored for the Titans (20-8-1). Cody Brittain pitched a complete game for Stewartstown but took the loss. He allowed one earned run, while striking out 10, walking six and giving up five hits.

Glen Rock 8, Jacobus 4: At Jacobus on Saturday, Glen Rock (23-8) used four-run outbursts in the fourth and fifth innings to grab the win. The Rock’s offense was paced by Jonathan Lugo (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Mill Heinze (two hits, double, two RBIs), Justin Anderson (two hits, double, two runs, walk), Brendan Martin (homer, walk, RBI, run), Trevor Walzl (homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Kevin Kopas (double, RBI). Jacobus was led by Andrew Chronister (three hits, double, three RBIs), Christopher Keefer (three hits, homer, walk, RBI, run), J.P Dyson (two hits, run).

Hallam 14, Dillsburg 1: At Hallam on Saturday, Alex Tucci’s hitting and pitching paced the Express (18-13). At the plate, Tucci had two hits, including a homer, to go with four RBIs and a run scored. On the mound, he allowed one run and three hits in four innings to get the win. Also excelling at the plate for the winners were Jacob Bardo (three hits, homer, three runs, two RBIs), Kerry Clark (three hits, double, two RBIs, walk), Evan Rishell (hit, three runs, two RBIs), Eric McNeil (hit, two walks, two RBIs, two runs), Dan Wecker (two hits, RBI, run) and Owen Shimmel (two hits). Cam Kearns had two of Dillsburg’s four hits. Toby Sponseller walked twice and scored a run for Dillsburg.

York Township 5, Dillsburg 4: At Township on Saturday, James Striebig pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, allowing two earned runs. He struck out six and walked two. Township’s offense was led by Roberto Barranca (two hits, home run, two RBIs, run), Austin Martinez (two hits, two RBIs), Max Naill (two hits), Matt Attig (double) and Brady Lefever (hit, two runs). Tyler Yohn had two hits for Dillsburg, including a double, and a run scored. Dillsburg’s Daniel Leitholt added a hit and two RBIs. Colby Saussaman pitched a complete game for Dillsburg, allowing two earned runs.

Brew Crew 19, Conrads 2: At Conrads on Saturday, Dave Miele (four hits, two homers, six RBIs, three runs) and Stephen Miele (three hits, three homers, three RBIs, four runs) led the Brew Crew. Conrads was paced by Devin Gohn (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run) and Emmett Simpson (two hits, run).

Mechanicsburg 5, York Township 0: At Township on Saturday, Travis Miller pitched a three-hit shutout for Mechanicsburg (23-6), striking out 10 and walking two. Mechanicsburg’s offense was led by Brandt Cook (three hits, double, RBI), Josh Jamiolkawski (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Miller (two hits, run). Dennis Porter had two of Township’s three hits).

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Stoverstown 3, Vikings 1: At Stoverstown, Daryl Harang pitched a complete-game seven-hitter for the Tigers (22-10), striking out five without a walk. The Stoverstown offense was led by Chris Mattison (two hits, homer, RBI, two runs), Nick Spangler (two hits, double), Jack Barry (two hits, double) and Brandon Warner (two hits, RBI, run). Nick Barnett pitched a complete game for Vikings (15-15) but took the loss. Jeff Minot had two hits and an RBI for Vikings.

