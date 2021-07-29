Jefferson, Stoverstown collect Central League baseball wins on Thursday

STEVE HEISER

Jefferson and Stoverstown each rallied to pick up six-inning Central League baseball victories on Thursday evening.

Jefferson scored five unanswered runs in the final two innings to take a 10-6 win at Dillsburg.

Stoverstown used a three-run second inning to erase an early 3-1 Mount Wolf lead en route to a 7-3 road triumph.

Both games were ended early because of darkness.

Both the Titans and the Tigers are fighting for playoff positioning and trying to catch up to first-place Mechanicsburg (22-6, 66 points). The Cardinals are followed by Glen Rock (21-7, 63 points), Stoverstown (21-10, 63 points) and Jefferson (20-7-1, 61 points).

At Dillsburg, the Titans (20-7-1) were led individually by Emidio Bucci (2 for 2, double, two RBIs, run); Derek Sheckard (2 for 3, double, RBI, run); Steve Gentile (2 for 3, RBI, run); Brodey Neveker (homer) and Brian Bossom (2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, win). For the Sox (11-18), Tyler Yohn went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Toby Sponseller went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs.

At Mount Wolf, Nick Spangler led the Tigers by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Stoverstown, Jack Barry went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored; Brandon Warner went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks; and relief pitcher Joe Yourgal threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out two and walking none. For the Wolves (13-16), Steve Pokopec went 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs, while Quinn Shindler went 2 for 3.

