Dillsburg, sparked by Tyler Yohn big game at plate, gets Central League win vs. Mount Wolf

STEVE HEISER

Tyler Yohn's big offensive game helped Dillsburg to a 7-2 Central League victory over visiting Mount Wolf on Wednesday evening.

Yohn went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI.

Also excelling for the Dillsburg attack were Jeremy Gilbert (2 for 2, two RBIs), Dalton Miller (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, run) and Toby Sponseller (two doubles, run).

Dillsburg's Kenny Runkel threw a complete game, striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.

For the Wolves, Drew Sassaman went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Steve Pokopec went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored; and Drew Hildebrand went 2 for 4, including a double.

Dillsburg improved to 11-17. Mount Wolf fell to 13-15.

