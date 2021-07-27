TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Strong pitching helps Glen Rock, Jefferson earn key Central wins

STEVE HEISER

Standout pitching efforts from Conor Miller and Sam Crater helped tighten up the Central League baseball race on Tuesday evening.

Miller hurled a three-hit shutout in Glen Rock’s 9-0 victory at first-place Mechanicsburg.

Crater pitched a four-hit complete game in Jefferson’s 6-1 triumph vs. visiting Mount Wolf.

Mechanicsburg still leads the league at 21-6, but the Cardinals’ edge is now just a half game over Glen Rock (21-7) and 1½ games over Jefferson (19-7).

In Glen Rock’s win, Miller struck out 10 and walked three.

Leading the Glen Rock offense were Brendan Martin (three hits, run), Dan Rogers (two hits, two runs, RBI), Scott Merkel (two hits, two RBIs, run), Justin Anderson (two hits, run) and Kevin Kopas (three runs).

For the Cardinals, Josh Jamiolkowski doubled.

In Jefferson’s win, Crater struck out seven and walked three.

Tyler Troxel led the Titans’ offense with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. Also excelling for Jefferson’s attack were Brodey Neveker (two hits, RBI, run), Derek Sheckard (double, run), Emidio Bucci (double, RBI), Joe Jasinski (two walks, two runs) and Scott Trail (two RBIs).

Steve Pokopec homered for Mount Wolf, while Jesse Sargen had two hits, including a double, and Drew Sassaman doubled and walked.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 17, Pleasureville 5: At Stoverstown, Joe Capobianco led the Tigers (20-10) to the home victory by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also shining for the Stoverstown offense were Brandon Warner (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), Nick Spangler (2 for 4, three runs, RBI), Jack Barry (homer, double, two RBIs, two runs), Joe Yourgal (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Xavier Bonilla (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Zach Schuler (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run). Stoverstown starting pitcher Kyle Raubenstine went five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Hawks (6-22), Tyler Wagner doubled with three RBIs, while Collin Boldt went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.

Manchester 7, Dillsburg 3: At Dillsburg, Robbie Elzinga led the Indians to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six and walking three to pick up the win. Elzinga also went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Manchester (18-11), Matt Jordan went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Chris Beaudoin went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Austin Allison doubled with two RBIs and one run scored; and Justin Lichtenwalner doubled with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Sox (10-17), Jeremy Gilbert went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Vikings 10, Brew Crew 2: At Shiloh, Richard Santiago led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 3, including a double and a triple, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Vikings’ Hank Leighty started on the mound and threw six innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. The Vikings offense was led by Corey Wise (two RBIs, two runs) and Jose Pena (hit, two runs). For the Brew Crew, Jordan Kunkel went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Vikings is 15-13. Brew Crew fell to 6-18-1.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAME

Conrads 6, Windsor 2: At New Bridgeville, the Cardinals suffered a costly loss in its bid to win the Susquehanna League regular-season title, dropping to 22-8. East Prospect (21-7) now leads the Susquehanna League by percentage points (.750-.733). Josh Knaub led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Knaub also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Conrads (8-20), Kevin Keesey went 3 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, and Jaron Shimmel went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. For the Cardinals, Grant Schwartz connected for a solo homer, while Matt Robinson doubled. Relief pitcher Sean Glatfelter threw three innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing no earned runs to take a no-decision. Windsor has one regular-season game left, Saturday morning at home vs. Manchester in an interleague battle.

