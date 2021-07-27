Baseball standout for York College, East Prospect earns D-III Academic All-America honor

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Austin Denlinger has thrived on the baseball diamond over the past few months.

In the spring, he was a standout junior shortstop for the York College baseball team that won the Middle Atlantic Conference championship.

This summer, he’s excelled for the East Prospect club that’s battling for the Susquehanna League title.

Tuesday, Denlinger was recognized for his work off the diamond when he was named a second-team NCAA Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

A graduate of Elizabethtown High School in Lancaster County, Denlinger is the 14th Spartan student-athlete to earn the school's 18th CoSIDA Academic All-America award.

Denlinger is a junior civil engineering major and boasts a grade-point average of 3.67. He is the only MAC Commonwealth player to earn the honor.

Earlier this summer, Denlinger was one of three Spartans to earn American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-America honors after leading the Spartans to their first conference championship in 21 years.

For York, Denlinger hit .386 with 50 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 48 RBIs. He totaled a school-record 141 total bases, good for an .892 slugging percentage.

Denlinger finished tied with teammate Jack Barry for first in MAC Commonwealth home runs. Denlinger also ranked first in runs scored, first in hits, second in doubles, third in triples, second in RBIs, first in total bases and first in slugging percentage.

For East Prospect this summer, according to the team’s GameChanger account, Denlinger is hitting .479 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 13 games. He has a .490 on-base percentage, a .771 slugging percentage and a 1.063 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). The Pistons are 21-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.