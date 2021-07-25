York County player named Big 26 MVP after excelling on mound, at plate for Pa. team

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A York County player was named the Big 26 Baseball Classic MVP over the weekend.

Red Land High School’s Kaden Peifer earned the award after helping the Pennsylvania team to a 2-1 series victory over Maryland.

The University of Delaware recruit excelled at the plate and on the mound. He pitched three innings of shutout baseball in two separate outings.

At the plate, over three games, he was 3 for 8, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs.

Peifer’s Red Land teammate, Brady Ebbert, also enjoyed a good series, registering a hit in each game.

Pennsylvania won the first game 10-6 and the second game, 13-0. Maryland rallied to win the third game, 9-8.

Big 26 alum Kody Reeser was part of the Pennsylvania team as a volunteer assistant. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Big 26 team in 2015. He graduated from Northeastern High in 2016 and Towson University in 2020. Reeser currently plays for Manchester in the Central League.

The eighth edition of the Big 26 event was played Friday and Saturday at FNB Field in Harrisburg, which is the home of the minor-league Harrisburg Senators.

The annual three-game showcase, pitting Pennsylvania all-stars vs. Maryland all-stars, was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania now leads the all-time series 5-3.

Players were selected through tryouts held in May and early June for interested 2022 and 2023 graduates.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.