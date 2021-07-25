WEEKEND BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Six RBIs from Grant Schwartz help Windsor take Susquehanna lead

STEVE HEISER

It’s been a roller-coaster ride over the last few days for the Windsor baseball team.

On Thursday, the Cardinals down East Prospect 3-2 to take a half game lead over the Pistons in the Susquehanna League regular-season title chase.

On Saturday, however, Windsor dropped an 8-3 interleague verdict at Jefferson.

Then on Sunday, the Cardinals rallied from 5-2 hole to earn an 11-5 triumph over visiting Felton.

After the dust cleared, Windsor (22-7) still has a half game lead over East Prospect (21-7).

Windsor has regular-season games left at Conrads on Tuesday and at home vs. Manchester on Saturday. With wins in both games, Windsor can do no worse than a tie for the regular-season crown.

In Sunday’s win over Felton, Grant Schwartz drove in six runs on a grand slam and a double. Windsor also got big games from Cole Daugherty (two hits, three runs, walk), Tyler Stabley (two hits, double, two walks, RBI, run) and Shawn Wilson (two walks, hit, three runs, RBI). Stabley got the win on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two earned runs.

Felton was paced by Lee Kling (two hits, RBI, run), Isaiah Shaeffer (two doubles, RBI), Austin Shaeffer (two hits, double) and Quinton McNew (hit, two RBIs, run).

In Saturday’s loss to Jefferson, Joe Jasinki had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to lead the Titans.

Jefferson’s Brodey Neveker added two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. Colin Porter (two hits, two runs), Brevin Neveker (two hits, triple, run) and Scott Trail (hit, two walks, two runs) also shined for the winners. Jefferson’s Jon Kibler pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Windsor was paced against Jefferson by Daugherty (two hits, double, run), Wilson (two hits, RBI) and Connor Dewees (double, run).

INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Mechanicsburg 1, Stewartstown 0: At Mechanicsburg on Sunday, Travis Miller pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking one. Stewartstown’s Cody Brittain pitched a one-hitter but was a tough-luck loser, striking out 10 and walking three. Brittain also doubled. Mechanicsburg improved to 21-5.

Stewartstown 5, Stoverstown 3: At Stoverstown on Saturday, a four-run second inning powered the Vets to the victory. Evan Tanner pitched a complete game to get the win. Tanner also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Stewartstown’s Ryan McMillan added two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Brian Romig (double, RBI, run) and Joey Thomas (double, RBI) also excelled for the winners. Stoverstown was led by Joe Yourgal (two hits, RBI, run, walk), Levi Krause (double, two runs) and Matt Taylor (double). Ryan Kehr pitched four innings of shutout relief for the Tigers (19-10), but got a no-decision.

Jacobus 12, Vikings 1: At Shiloh on Saturday, Nathan Chronister pitched a complete game to get the win. He struck out seven and walked three. Chronister also had two hits, three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Brendon Delridge paced Jacobus with four hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs. Also excelling for Jacobus were JP Dyson (two hits, two runs, RBI), Andrew Chronister (two hits, three runs), Dayne Yourkavitch (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs, walk) and Josh Royer (two hits, RBI, run, walk). Alex Rohrbaugh had two hits for Vikings, while Jeff Minot tripled with a run scored.

Dillsburg 13, Felton 6: At Dillsburg on Saturday, Cam Kearns (three hits, three runs, two RBIs), Jeremy Gilbert (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs, walk), Kenny Runkle (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Nick Eichelberger (two hits, two RBIs), Chad Speiser (two hits, two RBIs), Nik Kosain (two hits, two runs) and Dylan Pentz (two hits, run) paced Dillsburg’s 16-hit attack. Felton was led by Jason Aspito (two hits, homer, four RBIs, run) and Quinton McNew (three hits, double, run).

York Township 3, Glen Rock 2: At Glen Rock on Saturday, James Striebig pitched a complete-game three-hitter to get the win, striking out five without a walk. Andy Freeburger (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Matt Fagnani (two hits, run) paced Township’s offense. Scott Merkel doubled and drove in both of Glen Rock’s runs. Alex Coombes (four innings) and Luke Knott (three innings) did the pitching for Glen Rock (21-8) and didn’t allow an earned run.

Mechanicsburg 4, Hallam 3: At Mechanicsburg on Saturday, the home team scored three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to erase a 3-0 deficit earn the walk-off win. Riley Shafer’s homer was the game-winning blow. Also shining for Mechanicsburg were Ryan Gray (two hits, homer, RBI, run). Alex Tucci powered Hallam with three hits, including a homer and a double, with three RBIs and a run scored. Hallam’s Owen Shimmel went six innings and allowed two earned runs in a no-decision.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 6, Stoverstown 4: At Stoverstown on Saturday, the Titans (18-8-1) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie. Colin Porter’s RBI single made it 5-4 and Brodey Neveker’s RBI double made it 6-4. Neveker finished with three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Also excelling for Jefferson were Sam Crater (two hits, double, RBI), Scott Trail (two hits, RBI), Derek Sheckard (two hits, two runs) and Joe Jasinski (double, run, walk). Tanner Rock got the win, allowing one earned run over three innings. Stoverstown was led by Nick Spangler (three hits, two doubles, two runs, walk), Joe Capobianco (three hits, run) and Joe Yourgal (double, two RBIs).

Mount Wolf 15, Pleasureville 0 (5 innings): At Mount Wolf on Saturday, Ryan Draggoo pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two. The Wolves’ attack was led by Jesse Sargen (two hits, homer, five RBIs, run), Mark Burnside (two hits, homer, two RBIs, three runs, walk), Owen Wilhide (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Quinn Shindler (two RBIs, walk, run), Steve Pokopec (hit, two walks, three runs) and Drew Hildebrand (three walks, two runs). Ben Reed (two hits) and Glen Dietrich (double) led Pleasureville.

Mount Wolf 5, Pleasureville 3: At Mount Wolf on Saturday, Drew Sassaman (two hits, RBI) and Nick Sprenkle (double, RBI, run, walk) paced the Mount Wolf attack. Adam Hoff got the win, allowing one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Mark Burnside pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief to get the save. Pleasureville’s Spencer Butz had four hits, including a double, with four runs scored.

