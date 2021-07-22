THURSDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Windsor moves back into first place in Susquehanna League

STEVE HEISER

Windsor took a giant stride toward its first Susquehanna League regular-season baseball title in decades on Thursday night.

The Cardinals edged visiting East Prospect 3-2 to move back into first place at 21-6. The Pistons dropped a half game behind at 21-7.

East Prospect was coming off a 1-0 win over Windsor on Tuesday to move into first, at least temporarily.

Now, Windsor, if it can win its final four games, will take the outright league regular-season crown. The Cards have games left at Jefferson (July 24), at home vs. Felton (July 25), at Conrads (July 27) and at home vs. Manchester (July 31).

In Thursday’s win, Windsor scored a run in the sixth to break at 2-2 tie.

Hunter Sentz pitched a complete game for Windsor, going seven innings and not allowing an earned run. He gave up five hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Zach Gettys homered and tripled with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Windsor offense.

East Prospect’s Zach Kreider also pitched a complete game, but took the loss.

Jordan Higgins and Anthony Torreullas doubled for the Pistons.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Stewartstown 12, Conrads 0: At New Bridgeville, Cody Brittain led the Vets to the road victory by belting two homers (one a grand slam) and a triple, while collecting nine RBIs and scoring three runs. Also for Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Ryan McMillan went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks; Joey Thomas scored three runs; and starting pitcher Cole Sinnott struck out six, walked three and allowed four hits in six innings to pick up the victory. Vets relief pitcher Jason Williams struck out the side in the seventh. For Conrads, Keven Keesey went 2 for 4, while Josh Knaub doubled.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 6, Vikings 2: At Shiloh, Daryl Harang led the Tigers to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Zach Schuler went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Nick Spangler went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Jack Barry went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. For the Vikings, Corey Wise went 2 for 3, while Hank Leighty doubled. Stoverstown improved to 19-8, while Vikings fell to 14-12.

Mechanicsburg 6, Manchester 5: At Mechanicsburg, Ryan Gray led the Cardinals to the home victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Mechanicsburg, Braedon Karpathios went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Teed Wertz pitched four shutout innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing one hit. For the Indians, Jonah Latshaw hit a solo homer, while Logan Allison doubled and scored one run. Mechanicsburg improved to 19-5. Manchester fell to 16-11.

Pleasureville 4, Mount Wolf 0: At Pleasureville, Ian Korn led the Hawks to the home victory by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none. Pleasureville’s Ben Reed went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, while Tyler Wagner went 1 for 2 with one RBI and Jason Krieger went 1 for 2. For the Wolves, Zeb Stough doubled.

