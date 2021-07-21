WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Glen Rock tops Mount Wolf to stay in thick of Central race

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

At this time of the season, every victory is vital for Glen Rock if it hopes to claim the Central League regular-season baseball championship.

Pitchers Zack McGillin and Nick Trey made sure “The Rock” stayed on course on Wednesday evening.

McGillin and Trey hurled Glen Rock to a 3-1 triumph at Mount Wolf.

The winners improved to 20-7. In terms of games, they are in a dead heat with Mechanicsburg (18-5) for first place. The Cardinals, however, have a two-game lead in the loss column and a .783-.741 edge in winning percentage.

Glen Rock has eight regular-season games left, while Mechanicsburg has 12 regular-season contests remaining.

Glen Rock and Mechanicsburg have one regular-season battle left at Mechanicsburg on July 27.

In Wednesday’s victory over the Wolves, McGillin went six innings to get the win, allowing four hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none. Trey pitched a one-hit shutout seventh to get the save, striking out one without a walk.

Justin Anderson belted a two-run first-inning homer to give Glen Rock an early lead it would not relinquish. Jonathan Lugo added a solo homer in the sixth.

Scott Merkel added two hits and a run scored for Glen Rock, while Kevin Kopas chipped in two hits. Trey and Merkel doubled.

Mark Burnside pitched a complete-game for Mount Wolf, but took the loss. He struck out one without a walk, while allowing eight hits.

Nick Sprenkle paced Mount Wolf’s offense with two hits, including a double, while driving in the Wolves’ only run. Burnside also doubled.

INTERLEAGUE GAME

Windsor 8, Pleasureville 5: At Pleasureville, Windsor earned the interleague victory to inch closer to first-place East Prospect in the Susquehanna League standings.

Windsor is now 20-6, a half game behind East Prospect (21-6). The Cardinals and Pistons square off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Windsor. With a win Thursday, the Cardinals would vault back into first place.

In Wednesday’s win, Shawn Wilson led the Windsor offense with two hits, including a double, with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Also excelling for Windsor were Tyler Stabley (two hits, RBI, run), Cole Daugherty (two walks, three runs), Zach Gettys (two hits, RBI), Kyle Daugherty (two hits, double, RBI, walk) and Chris Tenney (hit, RBI, two walks).

Sean Glatfelter got the win for Windsor, allowing four runs in six innings. He struck out eight. Wilson got the final three outs without allowing an earned run.

Pleasureville was paced by Anthony Catterall (three hits, double, run), Josh Marquard (three RBIs, hit, run, walk), Spencer Butz (homer), Ryan Gordon (double, RBI, walk) and Ian Korn (double). Marquard pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and didn’t allow an earned run, striking out four.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.