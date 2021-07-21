Red Land High School graduate Benny Montgomery inks MLB contract with Colorado Rockies

CHRISTIAN EBY

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

The moment that Benny Montgomery had been "waiting for his entire life" finally arrived Wednesday.

After being selected the No. 8 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11, the former Red Land High School outfielder signed his MLB contract Wednesday, drawing a signing bonus of $5 million.

The approximated signing bonus slot was valued at $5.176 million.

MLB.com's Jim Callis first reported the signing.

With his new deal, Montgomery will forgo his commitment at the University of Virginia, which he announced in November of 2020.

He was one of six draft picks the Rockies signed Wednesday at Coors Field.

The senior batted .423 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs this spring, helping Red Land advance to a spot in the PIAA Class 5-A title game. He was named Gatorade and Prep Baseball Report's Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Montgomery will report to the Rockies' Arizona Complex League on Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona.