One bad inning ruins New Oxford's hopes for a Region 4 American Legion baseball crown

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

One bad inning ended New Oxford’s chances of winning a Region 4 American Legion baseball title.

The York-Adams League champions carried a 6-2 lead against Paxton into the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday in an elimination game at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

That’s when Paxton erupted for a five-run rally to take a 7-6 advantage.

Neither team was able to score after that and Paxton survived for a 7-6 victory, ending New Oxford’s season at 16-4.

Paxton’s big inning didn’t look like much early on. The Dauphin County champions had a man on first with two outs. Paxton, however, then put together six consecutive two-out hits to take the lead for good.

Paxton was set to face Myerstown on Thursday evening for the Region 4 championship and a state playoff berth.

Kolton Haifley shined at the plate and on the mound for New Oxford. He finished with three hits, including a double, and three runs scored. He also finished the game with two innings of shutout, hitless relief.

New Oxford also got big offensive games from Mason Weaver (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Charles Clark (two hits, two walks, two runs, RBI).

Weaver also started the game on the mound for New Oxford, going four innings and allowing seven runs. He took the loss.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.