MONDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: New Oxford stays alive in Region 4 American Legion action

Thanks to a standout pitching performance from Luke Rickrode, New Oxford’s hopes for a Region 4 American Legion baseball title are still very much alive.

Rickrode pitched a three-hit shutout on Monday to lead the York-Adams champions to a 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Myerstown in the double-elimination tournament at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

Rickrode struck out one and walked one in an efficient 64-pitch, seven-inning, complete-game effort. His defense played errorless ball behind him.

Myerstown’s Evan Krall was nearly as good, allowing one unearned run in a complete-game, three-hitter of his own. Krall struck out two and walked four.

The game’s only run was plated in the fourth inning when New Oxford used a single from Adam Pascoe and an error to put runners on first and second with one out. Aaron Smith followed with a single, but Pascoe was thrown out at home. Another error, however, allowed New Oxford to score the game’s only run.

Mason Weaver had New Oxford’s other hit.

New Oxford, according to the original bracket released Sunday, was scheduled to play Upper Dauphin on Monday. The bracket was later changed, however, pitting New Oxford against Myerstown and Paxton against Upper Dauphin. New Oxford’s only loss in the tournament had come vs. Upper Dauphin.

Paxton beat Upper Dauphin on Monday, 3-0, eliminating the Dauphin County team.

There are now just three teams left in the tournament, all with one loss: New Oxford, Paxton and Myerstown.

New Oxford will face Paxton at 3 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. The winner will then face Myerstown in the championship game.

New Oxford improved to 16-3.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Mount Wolf 8, Jefferson 1: At Mount Wolf, A.J. Stento and Mark Burnside comebined a three-hitter for the Wolves. Stento went five innings to get the win, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out one and walking four. Burnside provided two hitless, shutout innings of relief, striking out one without a walk. The Wolves’ offense was led by Steve Pokopec (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs, walk), Grant Hoover (triple, three RBIs), Drew Sassaman (two hits, two runs), Brinden Floyd (three hits), Burnside (double, run) and Nick Sprenkle (double). Tyler Troxel had a hit and drove in Jefferson’s only run. Mount Wolf improved to 11-10. Jefferson fell to 16-7-1.

Vikings 6, Dillsburg 1: At Shiloh, Matt Knisley and Brandon Smith combined on a seven-hitter for Vikings. Knisley got the win, allowing one run over five innings. Smith finished with two innings of shutout ball. Knisley struck out six and walked two, while Smith struck out two without a walk. The Vikings offense was led by Robbie Bertucio (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Alex Rohrbaugh (two hits, RBI), Grant Myers (double, two RBIs, two runs, two walks) and Cole Bixler (hit, walk, two runs). Tyler Yohn and Joey Deluca each had two hits for Dillsburg. Vikings improved to 14-11. Dillsburg fell to 9-15.

