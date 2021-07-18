SUNDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: New Oxford tops Red Lion in Region 4 Legion elimination game

STEVE HEISER

For the second time in less than a week, New Oxford has ended Red Lion’s American Legion baseball championship hopes.

Red Lion dropped an 8-6 decision to New Oxford on Sunday in a Region 4 elimination game at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

That followed New Oxford’s 5-1 verdict over Red Lion last Monday evening in the York-Adams League championship game.

The win kept alive New Oxford’s hopes for a regional crown, Red Lion’s season ended with its second loss in the double-elimination tournament.

Y-A East Division champion Red Lion finished at 15-4, while Y-A West Division champion New Oxford improved to 15-3.

Sunday, New Oxford’s Aaron Smith pitched a complete game vs. Red Lion to get the win, allowing four earned runs. Smith also had two RBIs, a hit and a run scored at the plate.

Mason Weaver led New Oxford’s offense with a triple and a double with two RBIs and a run scored, while Charles Smith added two hits, a walk and a run scored and Adam Pascoe had a hit, two runs scored and a walk.

For Red Lion, Shane Guise (two hits, two RBIs), Ryan Stabley (hit, two RBIs) and Connor Lawrence (hit, walk, two runs) led the team’s offense. Stabley also pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs, but took the loss.

Red Lion jumped out to a 2-0 lead, before New Oxford used a five-run bottom of the second to take the lead for good. New Oxford’s edge grew to 8-3 before Red Lion plated three runs in the top of seventh to pull within 8-6, but couldn’t get any closer.

New Oxford now faces another elimination game at 3 p.m. Monday against Upper Dauphin. New Oxford lost to Upper Dauphin on Saturday, 3-2. That followed New Oxford’s first-round win on Friday over New Cumberland, 5-4.

Red Lion, meanwhile, opened the regional event on Friday with a 6-0 loss to Paxton, followed by a 2-0 victory over Mechanicsburg on Saturday.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 10, Stewartstown 4: At Stewartstown, Windsor improved to 19-5 in Susquehanna League action on Sunday, thanks largely to a big day from Shawn Wilson, who finished with three hits, three RBIs and a walk. Wilson also got the win on the mound, going six innings and striking out seven. Other standouts in Windsor’s 16-hit attack were Tyler Stabley (three hits, two runs, RBI, walk), Cole Daugherty (double, two RBIs, run, walk), Chris Tenney (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Matt Robinson (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Kyle Daugherty (hit, two runs). Jesse Brittain led Stewartstown with three hits, a homer, three RBIs and a run scored. Stewartstown’s Bubba Jacobs added two hits and a run scored. Windsor has one-game lead in the loss column over East Prospect (20-6).

Hallam 4, Stewartstown 3 (10 innings): At Hallam, Jimmy Spanos’ 10th-inning solo homer gave the Express the walk-off win. Spanos finished with four hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Matt Ruth pitched three innings of hitless, shutout relief to get the victory. He struck out five. Kerry Clark had two walks and two runs scored for Hallam. Cody Brittain gave Stewartstown a strong start, allowing one earned over seven innings while striking out 13 in a no-decision. Stewartstown’s Jere Preston had three hits, including a double, with an RBI. Hallam is 15-12. Stewartstown fell to 8-13.

