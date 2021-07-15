THURSDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Mount Wolf's Mark Burnside pitches 10-inning shutout

STEVE HEISER

@ydsports

Mount Wolf’s Mark Burnside outlasted Vikings’ Carson Fries in a classic Central League pitching duel on Thursday evening in Shiloh.

The game was scoreless through nine innings before the Wolves plated a run in the top of the 10th for the game’s only score in a 1-0 Mount Wolf win.

Burnside pitched a 124-pitch, 10-inning, six-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one, to get the win.

Fries also went the 10-inning distance, allowing seven hits, with seven strikeouts and four walks. He needed 130 pitches.

Davaughn Reid led off the top of the 10th with a triple before scoring on an RBI double from Drew Hildebrand. That was one of Hildebrand’s two doubles in the game. Steve Pokopec added a double for Mount Wolf.

For Vikings, Fries also had two hits at the plate, including a double. Jose Peña also had two hits for Vikings.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 4, Stoverstown 2: At Manchester, the Indians plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 2-1 Stoverstown lead. Jonah Latsaw's two run single was the big blow in that rally. Matt Jordan added two hits for Manchester. Jordan Nichols got the win on the mound with two innings of two-hit shutout relief, striking out three. Stoverstown was led by Nick Spangler (two hits, two walks, run), Brandon Warner (two hits, run) and Levi Krause (double, RBI). Manchester improved to 15-10. Stoverstown fell to 17-8.

Jefferson 7, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville, Zach Reed and Michael Livingston combined on a four-hit shutout. Reed went five innings, striking out eight without a walk. Livingston pitched two innings, striking out one. Jefferson improved to 16-6-1. Tyler Troxel led Jefferson’s offense with three hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Aaron Becker added three hits and two RBIs for the Titans, while Kevin Wisner had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Derek Sheckard chipped in two hits and a run scored. For Pleasureville, Ian Korn tripled and Evan Keefer doubled.

Mechanicsburg 4, Dillsburg 1: At Dillsburg, Travis Miller pitched a three-hit complete game to get the win, striking out four and walking two. He didn’t allow an earned run. Kyle Ostot led the winners with three hits, including a double, with a run scored. Tyler Schwarzman added two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk for Mechanicsburg. Kenny Runkel pitched a complete game for Dillsburg, striking out eight and walking three. Mechanicsburg improved to 17-5.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 7, Conrads 1: At Windsor, Hunter Sentz pitched a five-hit complete game, striking out 10 and walking one to get the win. Kyle Daugherty (triple, double, two RBIs, two runs, walk), Brandon White (two doubles, RBI, run, walk) and Chris Tenney (two hits, run) led the Windsor attack. Josh Knaub doubled for Conrads. Windsor improved to 18-5.

East Prospect 3, York Township 2: At York Township, Dalton Renn’s solo homer in the top of the seventh broke a 2-2 tie for the Pistons. Renn finished with three hits. Nick Kreider pitched a complete-game four-hitter for EP. Austin Denlinger (two hits, RBI, run), Ryky Smith (two hits, RBI) and Devin Strickler (double, run) also excelled for EP’s offense. Nicholas Hardesty’s two-run, fourth-inning single provided all of Township’s runs. The Pistons improved to 20-6.

