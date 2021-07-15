Red Lion, New Oxford begin Region 4 American Legion baseball playoff action on Friday

STEVE HEISER

Red Lion and New Oxford begin their Region 4 American Legion playoff journeys on Friday.

New Oxford (13-2) is the York-Adams champion, while Red Lion (14-2) finished as the runner-up. West Division champion New Oxford beat East Division champion Red Lion for Y-A crown on Monday, 5-1.

MONDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: New Oxford tops Red Lion in York-Adams American Legion title game

All of the games in the regional event will be played at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

New Oxford will open the regional playoffs at 9:30 a.m. Friday vs. Cumberland County champion New Cumberland. That game will be followed at approximately noon when Red Lion faces Dauphin County champion Paxton.

The other Friday matchups in the eight-team tournament feature Dauphin runner-up Upper Dauphin vs. Franklin County champion Waynesboro at 3 p.m., followed by Lebanon County champion Myerstown vs. the host team, Mechanicsburg, at 5:30 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to run for five days, ending on Tuesday, weather permitting.

