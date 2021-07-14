East Prospect surges to its fifth consecutive Susquehanna League triumph on Wednesday

STEVE HEISER

The East Prospect Pistons look determined to keep their Susquehanna League regular-season championship.

The defending champion Pistons earned their fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday night, earning a 6-3 victory at Hallam.

Three of East Prospect’s wins during the recent winning streak have come against Hallam.

The Pistons improved to 19-6. Hallam dropped to 14-12. The Express has dropped seven of its last nine games.

East Prospect has a half-game lead over Windsor (17-5), but the Cardinals lead the Pistons when it comes to winning percentage (.773-.760). Windsor beat Jacobus on Wednesday, 8-5.

Terry Godfrey pitched a complete-game five-hitter for East Prospect, striking out four without a walk.

Anthony Torreullas led the Pistons’ offense with two hits, including a double, with three RBIs and a run scored. Also excelling for East Prospect’s offense were Dalton Renn (two hits, double, two RBIs, walk), Ryky Smith (two hits, two runs, double), Brett Alaimo (two hits, run) and Austin Denlinger (hit, walk, two runs).

Angel Matias homered and drove in three runs for Hallam, while Jimmy Spanos had two hits, including a double, with a run scored.

Hallam led East Prospect 3-2 before the Pistons used a three-run fifth innings to take the lead for good.

