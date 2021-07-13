TUESDAY'S SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL: East Prospect wins showdown over Windsor

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Josh Kreider’s pitching and Ryky Smith’s hitting powered East Prospect to a pivotal 7-1 victory at Windsor on Tuesday night in a battle of Susquehanna League leaders.

Kreider scattered nine hits and a walk in a complete-game, 96-pitch effort. He struck out three.

Smith, meanwhile, drove in four runs and scored two more. He finished with two hits, including a homer.

Defending champion East Prospect improved to 18-6, while Windsor fell to 16-5. The Pistons have a half game lead over the Cardinals, but the Cards still have a better winning percentage (.762-.750).

East Prospect also got big offensive performances from Brett Alaimo (2 for 4, run) and Anthony Torreullas (hit, two runs, two walks).

For the Cardinals, Tyler Stabley went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored; Shawn Wilson went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; and Connor Dewees went 2 for 3 with a double.

Windsor’s Kieran Kerns pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out six and walking two in a no-decision.

East Prospect used a five-run third inning to take control of the game.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Hallam 5, Felton 2: At Hallam, Evan Rishell led the Express to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking none and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Leading Hallam’s offense were Jimmy Spanos (two doubles, two runs scored), Alex Tucci (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Eric McNeil (double, RBI, run, two walks). For the Mad Dogs, Quinton McNew doubled with one run scored. Hallam improved to 14-11, while Felton fell to 5-17.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this rep