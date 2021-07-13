TUESDAY'S CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL: Joe Yourgal hurls Stoverstown to key win vs. Glen Rock

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A standout pitching performance from Joe Yourgal powered Stoverstown to a 3-1 showdown victory over Glen Rock on Tuesday night in Central League baseball action.

Yourgal hurled a complete-game six-hitter, striking out six without a walk in a tidy 96-pitch performance

In crowded race for first in the Central League, Stoverstown is now 17-7, while Glen Rock dropped to 16-7. Mechanicsburg leads the league at 16-5, a half game clear of Stoverstown. Jefferson is close behind at 15-6-1.

The Tigers plated two runs in the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead and that proved enough for Yourgal.

Joe Capobianco ripped a solo homer for the winners, while teammate Austin Rickrode went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

For Glen Rock, Scott Merkel went 3 for 3, Jonathan Lugo went 1 for 2 with one RBI and Nick Trey threw one inning of shutout relief, striking out two and walking none.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 4, Manchester 0: At Manchester, Sam Crater led the Titans to the road victory by throwing a five-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking three and to pick up the win. Crater also went 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs. Also shining for Jefferson were Tyler Troxel (1 for 2, run, two walks) and Joe Jasinski (double, run). For the Indians, Kody Reeser threw 5 2/3 innings of relief, striking out eight, walking none and allowing one earned run to take a no-decision. Jefferson improved to 15-6-1, while Manchester fell to 13-10.

Mount Wolf 7, Brew Crew 0: At Mount Wolf, Hunter Merritt led the Wolves to the home victory by throwing a six-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking one to pick up the win. Excelling on the offensive end for the Wolves were Mark Burnside (4 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs, run), Andrew Srebroski (2 for 3, two runs, RBI), Drew Sassaman (2 for 3, two runs) and Nick Sprenkle (2 for 3, run, RBI). For Brew Crew, Connor Goodie doubled. Mount Wolf improved to 9-10. Brew Crew fell to 6-14.

Pleasureville 11, South Mountain 10: At Pleasureville, the Hawks plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory. Tyler Wagner highlighted the rally with a double to score Ben Reed to tie the game at 10-10. Wagner eventually scored the winning run on a wild pitch. Wagner finished 2 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Pleasureville, Ian Korn went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Anthony Catterall went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Landon Ness doubled with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Sox, Chad Speiser belted two doubles with two RBIs and two runs scored. Pleasureville improved to 5-15. South Mountain fell to 8-13.

Mechanicsburg 6, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Kyle Otstot led the Cardinals to the road victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none to pick up the win. Also for Mechanicsburg, Nick Keane went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two runs scored; Jayson Kramer went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; and A.J. Wenrich went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. For the Vikings, Corey Wise tripled. Mechanicsburg improved to 16-5. Vikings fell to 13-10.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.