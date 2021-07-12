MONDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: New Oxford tops Red Lion in York-Adams American Legion title game

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

WINDSOR – The York-Adams American Legion baseball title game finally got finished Monday evening.

It came four days after it was orginally scheduled, a period that included one complete rainout on Thursday and another scheduled date on Friday that featured just a half inning of action before the rains came again.

The New Oxford and Red Lion teams finally decided the championship Monday at Windsor.

Despite traveling all the way from Adams County for Friday’s contest, and then having to make the same trek again Monday to southern York County, the New Oxford boys refused to allow the delays to derail them.

Plating a pair of runs in the first inning Friday, the West Division champs scored three more times in the second inning on Monday to take a 5-0 lead after two innings.

That was more than enough for the visitors. The tournament’s Most Outstanding Pitcher, Mason Weaver, shut down Red Lion over the final three innings, helping New Oxford win the crown with a 5-1 triumph.

Headed to regionals: Both teams were already assured of berths in this weekend’s Region IV Tournament in Mechanicsburg, so the only things at stake were the tournament trophy and regional seeding.

New Oxford (13-2) will kick off the tournament at 9:30 a.m. Friday against the Cumberland County No. 2 seed. Red Lion (14-2) will play later that day against a team to be determined.

While the resumption of Friday’s game didn’t help matters for Red Lion coach Scott Guise’s East Division champs, it didn’t ultimately prove decisive.

“We agreed before we started Friday that we would do a suspended game, but honestly I didn’t think it would get suspended after an inning,” Guise said. “But, in the end of the day, they just played better than we did. So I don’t think (starting down 2-0) had anything to do with today.”

Giving credit to Weaver: Guise gave credit to Weaver, who skirted trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the save. He also gave credit to the New Oxford club as a whole for playing a complete game.

“Credit their two kids (starting pitcher Cade Baker and Weaver),” Guise said. “They threw the ball well. They did what we do against us – they threw strikes and played defense. And that’s a pretty good formula.”

Late opportunities: The home team, however, did have several chances against Weaver to draw closer. Red Lion stranded a couple of runners on base in the sixth before loading the bases with no outs in the seventh.

With two of Red Lion’s best hitters due up in that situation in Brandon Ritchey and Shane Guise, coach Guise couldn’t have asked for a better chance.

“If you would have told me that we would have the bases loaded with Brandon and Shane coming up, I would have felt very good about it,” coach Guise said.

Weaver, however, bared down, fanning Ritchey and Guise before securing his fifth strikeout to end the contest.

“I was just trying to throw down the middle,” Weaver said. “And they just couldn’t catch up with the fastball and I was able to just throw it right by them.”

Costly errors: Red Lion was hurt by some uncharacteristically poor play on the field. Guise’s squad committed four errors, which helped New Oxford gain the early lead. Four of New Oxford's five runs were unearned.

The visitors were also able to collect eight hits, two of which came off the bat of Kolton Haifley. Baker, who allowed one run over four innings in his start on the mound, helped himself with a pair of RBIs.

Win streak halted: Red Lion, which saw its 10-game winning-streak ended, wasn’t able to claim the title despite entering as the top seed.

The good news for Guise and his squad, however, is that it will get at least two more games in the upcoming Region IV draw.

For Guise, that’s all that he could have asked for at the start of the season.

“We’ve had a great year,” he said. “Sure, we would have liked to have won, but we get another chance to play again Friday. Hopefully this will prepare us to go in Friday and be ready to play.”

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Jefferson 16, Vikings 3 (6 innings): At Shiloh, Sam Crater led the Titans to the road victory by going 3 foir 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also excelling for Jefferson were Dylan Shaffer (3 for 3, two runs, one RBI), Scott Trail (2 for 2, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Jordan Witmer (2 for 3, two RBIs, run) and Emidio Bucci (triple, four RBIs). For the Vikings, Trent Ketterman went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jefferson improved to 14-6-1, while the Vikings fell to 13-9.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.