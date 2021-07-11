SATURDAY'S BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Manchester pitcher enjoys dominant effort in interleague win

STEVE HEISER

Jordan Nichols was nearly untouchable on Saturday.

The Manchester Indians pitcher faced just 20 batters in six innings of work and struck out 16 of those hitters. In an 82-pitch effort, he allowed just two hits, both in the third inning, and he retired the side in order in five of his six innings.

He helped Manchester to a 15-0 triumph over Jacobus in interleague baseball action.

Manchester, of the Central League, improved to 13-9. Jacobus, of the Susquehanna League, dropped to 5-18.

The Central League and the Susquehanna League split their four interleague contests on Saturday.

Austin Allison finished up the shutout with a perfect seventh inning, striking out one.

The Manchester offense provided more than enough support for its pitchers. Justin Lichtenwalner led the way with three hits, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.

Other offensive leaders for Manchester were Austin Allison (double, three RBIs, three walks, run), Matt Jordan (double, three RBIs, walk, run), Will Kitts (homer, two RBIs, run walk) and Logan Allison (three walks, three runs, hit).

Overall, Jacobus pitchers allowed 10 hits and 15 walks.

Michael Godfrey doubled for Jacobus.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Glen Rock 4, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown, Glen Rock plated two runs in the top of the first and never trailed in the interleague victory.

Glen Rock had just three hits, but took advantage of seven walks allowed by Stewartstown and three errors committed by the Vets’ defense. Connor Hood had a hit and two runs scored for the winners. Glen Rock pitchers allowed just six hits.

Stewartstown’s Cody Brittain was the tough-luck loser, allowing two earned runs and striking out 11 in a complete-game effort. Brittain also homered at the plate.

Glen Rock, of the Central League, improved to 16-6. Stewartstown, of the Susquehanna League, fell to 8-11.

Jefferson 7, York Township 1: At Township, Tanner Rock got the win with six innings of three-hit ball for Jefferson.

He didn’t allow an earned run and struck out 10, while walking three. Zachary Kauffman added a shutout seventh for the Titans.

Jefferson’s offense was led by Tyler Troxel (two doubles, two walks, RBI, run), Joe Jasinski (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Sam Crater (two hits, run).

Matt Attig had two hits for Township, while James Striebig doubled with an RBI.

Jefferson, of the Central League, improved to 13-6-1, while Township, of the Susquehanna League, fell to 7-15.

Mechanicsburg 10, Conrads 1: At Conrads, Teed Wertz pitched four innings of shutout relief for the winners, allowing three hits and no walks in the interleague contest. He struck out six.

Wertz also had two doubles and two runs scored at the plate.

Also excelling on offense for Mechanicsburg were Tyler Schwarzman (two hits, triple, RBI, run, walk) and Kyle Ostot (two hits, two RBIs).

Mechanicsburg, of the Central League, improved to 15-5. Conrads, of the Susquehanna League, dropped to 6-16.

East Prospect 10, Pleasureville 1: At East Prospect, Tyler Butcher pitched a complete-game two-hitter for the Pistons in the interleague battle, striking out six and walking three.

EP’s offense was led by Mark Schauren (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Drake Renn (three hits, RBI, walk), Ryan Smith (two RBIs, hit, walk), Dalton Renn (double, two RBIs, two runs) and Nick Lucky (two walks, hit, three runs).

The Pistons, of the Susquehanna League, moved to 17-6. Pleasureville, of the Central League, is 4-15.

Hallam 3, Stoverstown 2 (8 innings): At Hallam, Alex Tucci’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Hallam the interleague victory.

Tucci finished with two hits. Matt Ruth doubled with an RBI, a run scored and a walk for the Express. Tucci and Ruth also did the pitching for Hallam. Tucci went five innings and gave up two runs. Ruth pitched three scoreless innings to get the win. Ruth struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits.

Joe Yourgal (two doubles, RBI) and Nick Spangler (two hits, run) led Stoverstown.

Hallam, of the Susquehanna League, improved to 13-10. Stoverstown, of the Central League, dropped to 16-7.

Windsor 7, Mount Wolf 6: At Windsor, the home team jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and held on for the interleague triumph.

Windsor had just four hits, but took advantage of 13 walks allowed by Mount Wolf pitchers.

Windsor was led offensively by Chris Tenney (double, three RBIs, two walks), Tyler Stabley (three walks, two runs, hit), Bret Williams (three walks, hit, run) and Connor Dewees (double, RBI, run, walk).

Mount Wolf was paced by Andy Srebroski (two hits, two runs) and Mark Burnside (two hits, two RBIs). Quinn Shindler pitched well in relief for Mount Wolf, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings.

Windsor, of the Susquehanna League, improved to 16-4. Mount Wolf, of the Central League, dropped to 8-10.

Felton 4, Vikings 3: At Felton, Greg Pomraning’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Felton the walk-off interleague win.

Pomraning finished with three hits and two RBIs. Quinton McNew added two hits and a run scored for Felton, while Kameron Bayman tripled with two runs scored. Bayman scored the game-winning run after leading off the seventh with his triple.

Treyton Smith got the win with three innings of two-hit shutout relief. He struck out four and walked none.

Vikings was led by Brock Glatfelter (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Richard Santiago (double, RBI, run, walk).

Felton, of the Susquehanna League, improved to 5-16. Vikings, of the Central League, fell to 13-9.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Dillsburg 10, Brew Crew 7: At Dillsburg, the winners pounded out 14 hits in the Central League game, led by Toby Sponseller (two hits, double, two RBIs, three runs), Tyler Yohn (three hits, double, two RBIs), Jeremy Gilbert (two hits, two RBIs, run), Dylan Pentz (homer, two RBIs, run), Dalton Miller (two hits, two runs), Cam Kearns (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Kenny Runkel (two hits, double, run).

Dave Miele led the Brew Crew with four hits, including two doubles, with four RBIs and two runs. Evan Barks added two hits, an RBI and a run for the Brew Crew, which also got two RBIs and a hit from Stephen Cooke and a double and two runs scored from Stephen Miele.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

York Township 7, Conrads 5: At Conrads, Tyler Page belted four hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored and an RBI for Township.

Jeff Deveney (three RBIs, walk), Brady Lefever (two hits, walk, RBI, run) and Max Naill (two hits, run) also excelled offensively for the winners.

Hunter Thomas got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run over four innings, allowing three hits, while striking out six and walking two.

Matt Taylor homered with two runs scored and an RBI for Conrads, while Loch Williams drove in two with one hit.

