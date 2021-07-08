Nick Lundy's grand slam, Brett Alaimo's three hits power East Prospect to Susquehanna win

York Dispatch

Nick Lundy's grand slam helped power East Prospect to a 10-1 triumph over visiting Hallam on Thursday evening in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Brett Alaimo went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for EP, while Austin Denlinger went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Jordan Higgins went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

The Pistons' Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish threw five innings in relief, striking out four and walking two, while allowing one hit and no earned runs to pick up the win.

For Hallam, Jimmy Spanos double.

East Prospect improved to 16-6. Hallam fell to 12-10.

