Red Lion, New Oxford will face off for York-Adams American Legion baseball championship

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The top two seeds in the York-Adams American Legion Baseball League will face off for the league championship on Thursday evening.

Top-seeded Red Lion and second-seeded New Oxford each captured home victories on Wednesday evening.

Red Lion beat Dover, 4-2, while New Oxford downed Northeastern, 6-1.

Red Lion and New Oxford will now face off for the league championship at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, with Red Lion the home team. Both of Thursday’s finalists have also qualified for upcoming Region 4 Tournament in Mechanicsburg.

Red Lion improved to 14-1 with its victory, while Dover finished at 7-4-1.

Red Lion plated all four of its runs in the bottom of the first and then held on for the victory.

Red Lion, starting pitcher Shane Guise threw four innings and struck out seven, walking four and allowing two runs to pick up the win.

Teammate Brandon Ritchey threw the final three innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing no runs to pick up the save. Ritchey also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4 with one run scored.

For Dover, Shane Klinedinst had two doubles and one run scored, while Tanner Rohrbaugh went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI.

At New Oxford, Jesse Bitzer led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing six singles to pick up the win.

Offensively, New Oxford was paced by Charles Clark (2 for 3, two runs) and Adam Pascoe (2 for 4, two RBIs).

For Northeastern, Brady Billings threw a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

No. 2 seed New Oxford improved to 12-2. No. 3 seed Northeastern finished at 9-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.