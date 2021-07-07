With month left in the regular season, Central League baseball race is crowded at the top

STEVE HEISER

The final month of the Central League baseball regular season is shaping up to be mighty interesting.

After Glen Rock’s 4-1 triumph over Vikings on Wednesday night in Shiloh, four teams are bunched at the top of the standings, while two others are not far behind.

In terms of winning percentage, Mechanicsburg (14-5) leads the way at .737, followed by Stoverstown (16-6, .727), Jefferson (13-5, .722) and Glen Rock (15-6, .714).

In terms of games, Stoverstown is in first, with a half-game lead over both Mechanicsburg and Glen Rock. Jefferson is one game back.

The regular-season champion, however, is not guaranteed to come from that quartet. Vikings (13-8, 2½ games back) and Manchester (12-9, 3½ games back) are still very much is the mix.

The CL regular season is slated to end Aug. 7. Each team is slated to play 35 games.

In Glen Rock’s win over Vikings on Wednesday, Alex Coombes led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out none, walking one and allowing five singles to pick up the win.

Scott Merkel went 3 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, to lead Glen Rock, while Brendan Martin went 2 for 3, including a double, and Jonathan Lugo picked up two RBIs.

For the Vikings, Jeff Minot went 2 for 3, while Matt Knisley went 1 for 1 with one RBI.

