TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Mechanicsburg nips Stoverstown in in showdown of Central leaders

STEVE HEISER

In a showdown of Central League baseball leaders, Mechanicsburg edged Stoverstown 2-1, thanks to a standout pitching performance from Riley Shafer.

Shafer led the Cardinals to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win.

Stoverstown came into the game with some red-hot bats, having scored at least 13 runs in five of the last eight games.

Shafer, however, has been an impossible puzzle for the Tigers to solve. On June 23, Shafer threw two-hit shutout vs. Stoverstown in a 5-0 Mechanicsburg win. In 14 innings vs. the Tigers, Shafer has not allowed an earned run.

Stoverstown now stands at 16-6 in the league, a half game ahead of Mechanicsburg (14-5) The Cardinals actually have a better winning percentage (.737 to .727) and have a one-game lead in the loss column.

In Monday’s game, Mechanicsburg’s Ryan Gray went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Tigers, Joe Yourgal threw a complete game, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four singles to take the loss. Stoverstown’s Matt Taylor went 2 for 2.

There was no scoring in the game until the bottom of the sixth when Stoverstown scored on Yourgal’s sacrifice fly. Mechanicsburg responded with two runs in the top of the seventh on Alec Welshans’ two-run single.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Pleasureville 6, Manchester 3: At Manchester, the visiting Hawks broke a 2-2 tie when they plated four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Landon Ness led the Hawks individually by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out four, walking five and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Ian Korn and Ryan Gordon each doubled with two RBIs for Pleasureville, while Spencer Butz went 1 for 3 with one run scored and two stolen bases. For Manchester, Kody Reeser started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out nine, walking five and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. Teammate Christian LaBarbera doubled with one run scored. Pleasureville improved to 4-14. Manchester fell to 12-9.

Mount Wolf 5, Dillsburg 2: At Mount Wolf, Grant Hoover led the Wolves to the home victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Also for Mount Wolf, Drew Sassman went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Mark Burnside went 2 for 4 with one RBI, Nick Sprenkle doubled with three RBIs and one run scored and Hunter Merrit started the game on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, while allowing five singles to pick up the win. For the Sox, Tyler Yohn went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while teammate Dalton Miller went 1 for 2 with one run scored. Mount Wolf improved to 8-9. Dillsburg fell to 7-12.

Jefferson 13, Brew Crew 11: At Jefferson, the Titans plated two runs in the seventh to break an 11-11 tie and went on to capture the home victory. Emidio Bucci led the Titans by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Jefferson, Aaron Becker went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; Colin Porter went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; Scott Trail went 2 for 5, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Dylan Shaffer went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored; Tyler Troxel had three runs scored and four walks; and Zach Reed threw four innings of relief, striking out five, walking three and allowing no earned runs in a no-decision. For Brew Crew, Zach Nadolny went 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Stephen Cooke went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Jefferson improved to 13-5-1. The Brew Crew is 6-12-1.

Glen Rock 5, Vikings 3: At Glen Rock, Connor Hood led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Also for Glen Rock, Brendan Martin went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Dan Rhodes went 1 for 2 with one run scored and Tim Halasnik started the game on the mound, throwing five innings with two strikeouts and one walk while allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Vikings, Trent Ketterman doubled with two RBIs, while Matt Knisley threw three shutout innings of relief, striking out one and walking four in a no-decision. Glen Rock improved to 14-6. Vikings fell to 13-7.

AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Red Lion 6, Gettysburg 2: At Red Lion, Chase Morris led the home team to the York-Adams American Legion playoff quarterfinal victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Leading Red Lion’s offense were Shane Guise (3 for 3, homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Reid Anderson (double, two RBIs). For Gettysburg, Hunter Gillin went 2 for 2, while Mason Rebert doubled with one RBI and one run scored. No. 1 seed Red Lion improved to 13-1. No. 8 seed Gettysburg finished at 5-8. Tuesday, Red Lion will play host to Dover in the semifinals. Game time is 5:45 p.m.

New Oxford 5, Glen Rock 0: At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the home to the York-Adams American Legion quarterfinal playoff victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10, walking five and allowing two singles to pick up the win. Weaver also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Teammate Kolton Haifley went 2 for 3 with one RBI. For Glen Rock, Josh Preston threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out three and walking none. No. 2 seed New Oxford improved to 11-2. No. 7 seed Glen Rock finished at 5-8. Tuesday, New Oxford will play host to Northeastern in the semfinals. Game time is 5:45 p.m.

Northeastern 3, Spring Grove 1: At Manchester, Ryan Draggoo led the home team to the York-Adams American Legion playoff quarterfinal victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. The Northeastern offense was paced by Nate Rogers (2 for 3, run), Cheyne Main (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Owen Wilhide (triple). For Spring Grove, Owen Sporer went 2 for 4, including a double. No. 3 seed Northeastern improved to 9-5. No. 6 seed Spring Grove fell to 5-7.

Dover 10, Hanover 5: At Dover, Dan Shoener led the home team to the York-Adams American Legion quarterfinal playoff victory by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dover, Owen Kennell went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Sam Bortner went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; Tanner Rohrbaugh 2 for 4 with one run scored; Aaron Eckard went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; while Parker Bankowski started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For Hanover, Ryan Moore went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored; Bradin Peart went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Justus Feeser went 2 for 4 with one RBI. No. 4 seed Dover improved to 7-3-1. No. 5 seed Hanover finished at 6-5-1

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 4, Hallam 3: At East Prospect, Terry Godfrey led the Pistons to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking none, while allowing no earned runs and four hits to pick up the win. Excelling offensively for East Prospect were Dalton Renn (2 for 2, homer), Ryan Smith (2 for 3, double, run) and Devin Strickler (triple, RBI, run). For Hallam, Owen Shimmel threw 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out one, walking two and allowing one hit. Shimmel also connected at the plate by going 1 for 1 with one RBI. The Express plated all three runs in the top of the seventh but was unable to tie the game. East Prospect improved to 15-6, while Hallam fell to 12-8.

York Township 4, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown, Drew Mummau led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking none and allowing seven hits to pick up the win. The Township offense was paced by Austin Martinez (1 for 3, RBI, one run scored) and Roberto Barranca (double, run). For Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs, while Cody Brittain went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Brittain also threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five and walking none, but took a no-decision. Township improved to 6-14. Stewartstown fell to 8-10.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO’Linda contributed to this report.