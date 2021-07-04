York County baseball standout commits to play at NCAA Division I level for Delaware

TIM GROSS

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

Kaden Peifer declared the next stop in his baseball career Saturday night.

The rising-senior Red Land High School right-handed pitcher announced his commitment to the University of Delaware via Twitter.

As a junior, the 5-foot, 10-inch, 200-pound Peifer pitched 69 2/3 innings for the Patriots (25-5), posting an 8-2 record while racking up 80 strikeouts. Batting cleanup, he collected 36 hits and drove in 27 runs for the northern York County program.

Peifer threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter against Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals.

Delaware, a member of the NCAA Division I Colonial Athletic Association, went 12-22 in the spring under head coach Jim Sherman, a 700-game winner. The Blue Hens were 8-16 in CAA action. Sherman's Delaware teams have posted 30 or more wins eight times.

Peifer was a member of the 2015 Red Land team that won the U.S. title at the Little League World Series.

At least two other Red Land baseball players have committed to D-I programs.

Benny Montgomery is signed to play for the University of Virginia next season, but is also expected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

Cole Wagner has committed to Georgia.

Both Montgomery and Wagner were seniors in the spring.