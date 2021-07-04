SATURDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Central League teams enjoy 6-0 effort vs. Susquehanna rivals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It turned out to be a perfect day for Central League teams on Saturday.

The Central teams went 6-0 in interleague action against their foes from the Susquehanna League, earning a 43-10 edge in runs scored.

The Central pitchers were particularly effective, allowing one or fewer runs in five of the six victories.

The Central pitchers were led by Manchester’s Jordan Nichols, who pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 without a walk, in an 8-0 triumph over visiting Felton.

Logan Allison led Manchester’s 17-hit attack with three hits, including a pair of doubles, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also excelling offensively for the winners, now 12-8, were Robbie Elzinga (three hits, triple, two RBIs, walk), Will Kitts (three hits), Jonah Latshaw (two hits, two runs, walk), Matt Jordan (two RBIs, hit) and Chris Beaudoin (two hits, run).

Felton fell to 4-15.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 10, York Township 7: At Mount Wolf, the Wolves used an eight-run fifth inning to erase a 5-2 Township lead. The Mount Wolf offense was paced by Alex Knapp (two hits, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Jesse Sargen (homer, two RBIs, run), Mark Burnside (double, two RBIs, run), Drew Hildebrand (two RBIs, hit) and Andy Srebroski III (double, RBI, run). Burnside also pitched two innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out four, to get the save. Township’s offense was led by Brady Lefever (two hits, double, two RBIs, walk) and Jeff Deveney (two hits, two runs, RBI, walk). Mount Wolf moved to 7-9. Township fell to 5-14.

Glen Rock 13, Hallam 1: At Glen Rock, Brendan Martin (four hits, two doubles, RBI, run), Jonathan Lugo (three hits, three RBIs, two runs), Dan Rodgers (three hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Justin Anderson (homer, two RBIs, two runs, two walks) led Glen Rock’s 14-hit attack. Jimmy Spanos led Hallam with three hits and an RBI. Glen Rock is 13-6. Hallam is 12-8.

Dillsburg 1, East Prospect 0: At Dillsburg, Kenny Runkel pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two to get the win for Dillsburg (7-11). Nick Kreider pitched a complete-game one-hitter for EP, without allowing an earned run, but took the tough-luck loss. Kreider struck out nine and walked two in six innings. EP dropped to 14-6.

Mechanicsburg 7, Jacobus 1: At Mechanicsburg, Zane Grimes pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win for Mechanicsburg (13-5). He didn’t allow an earned run, striking out seven and walking two. The Mechanicsburg offense was led by Jayson Kramer (three hits, homer, double, two runs, RBI), Kyle Ostot (three hits, RBI) and Nick Keane (two hits, run). Michael Godfrey had two hits for Jacobus (4-17).

Dillsburg 4, Jacobus 1: At Dillsburg, Colby Saussaman pitched a complete-game six-hitter and he didn’t allow an earned run to get the win. Saussaman also had three hits and a run scored. Dalton Miller added two hits, including a double, with a run scored for Dillsburg. Joe Royer had two hits with a walk and a run scored for Jacobus, while Nathan Chronister added two hits.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.